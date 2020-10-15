Tonya Hays, left, holds Bella, while Tammy Wible holds Tuscan. They are surrounded by more than 100 items that are featured on the online auction to benefit the Adams County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ACSPCA). Proceeds from the auction will help provide care for animals in the shelter’s care, such as Bella and Tuscan, who are both available for adoption at the Goldenville Road facility.
Between now and Sunday people who love animals can simultaneously do some holiday shopping and support the Adams County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ACSPCA).
The local shelter and pet adoption agency is holding its second 2020 online auction with 103 items that range from toolboxes to a pet stroller filled with toys, decorative home furnishings to all manner of pet supplies. Specialty items include a Cal Ripkin League of His Own beer stein that will appeal to sports fans.
