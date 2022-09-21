An electrical problem was the cause of a housefire Monday in Carroll Valley, Fairfield Deputy Fire Chief Adam Jacobs said.
An outlet malfunctioned at the rear of the 39 Freedom Trail house, which burned for the second time since 2015.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
An electrical problem was the cause of a housefire Monday in Carroll Valley, Fairfield Deputy Fire Chief Adam Jacobs said.
An outlet malfunctioned at the rear of the 39 Freedom Trail house, which burned for the second time since 2015.
Firefighters rescued four cats from a bedroom, one of which received oxygen from Adams Regional Emergency Medical Services personnel, Jacobs said. No human injuries occurred, he said.
Four dogs escaped as the 4:34 p.m. blaze began, but the cats’ fates were not initially clear. The dogs exited through the front door with resident Vicki Dangerfield’s grandson, but smoke was too heavy to permit her to check on the cats, she said Monday at the scene.
Dangerfield was in the home’s living room when she “heard a popping noise from outside,” she said. She looked into the kitchen and saw “sheets of flames” through the window as they billowed from the rear deck, she said.
About 25 percent of the house received fire damage while smoke and water damage spread throughout, Jacobs said. Flames were “through the roof” when Jacobs arrived, he said.
Numerous fire companies responded to Monday’s emergency call, according to the Adams County Department of Emergency Services.
Firefighters were dispatched to the home again at 2:55 p.m. Tuesday. Firefighters remained on the scene for about half an hour to deal with a “smoking mattress,” Jacobs said.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.