An Adams County jury found a Gettysburg man not guilty of a variety of sex-related charges, following a two-day trial this week.
The defendant, Derek Reaver, 29, was found not guilty on charges of rape of an unconscious person, a first-degree felony, and sexual assault and aggravated indecent assault of an unconscious person, second-degree felonies, according to court officials.
Reaver’s trial was held Monday and Tuesday in Adams County Court. The jury deliberated for about an hour before rendering its verdict, court officials said.
“We are satisfied that our system of due process produced a fair process and resulted in justice for the defendant,” Adams County Chief Public Defender Scott A. Harper said Wednesday. “The jurors had a tough job to do but they all seemed to listen thoroughly and put in the amount of time and attention needed to arrive at their verdict.”
Harper, who represented Reaver at trial, said Reaver “is satisfied that he can return to his newborn, his other child and significant other.”
Adams County Assistant District Attorneys Sara Miller and Kyle Reuter represented the commonwealth in the case against Reaver.
The prosecution brought Hannah Kauffman, a sexual assault forensic examiner, to testify and provide “key testimony that based on her training and experience it is uncommon to see injuries in sexual assault cases,” Miller said.
Det. Chris Evans of the Gettysburg Borough Police Department also testified about “key details regarding his interview with the defendant,” according to Miller.
“In the interview, the defendant denied remembering being at the party or knowing the individuals involved for over an hour,” Miller said, noting the “defendant only began remembering that he was at the party sometime after being presented with a search warrant to obtain his DNA.”
Miller thanked the woman “for her bravery in coming forward.”
“While we are disappointed with the outcome of the case, we respect the judicial process and recognize the jury has a difficult job to do,” Miller said. “We thank them for giving their full attention to all witnesses, arguments, and instructions in this case.”
Charges stemmed from an allegation “of Reaver having sexual intercourse with an unconscious victim at a Halloween party in October of 2021 on Long Lane in the borough,” according to police.
The docket showed the date of the alleged offense as Oct. 31, 2021.
The woman made the allegation “promptly,” but charges were not filed right away because of “an extensive investigation,” Gettysburg Borough Police Department, Chief Robert Glenny said last May.
Investigators also had to wait for results of evidence analysis by the Pennsylvania State Police lab, Glenny said.
Miller pointed out “how difficult it is to obtain convictions for sexual assault cases.”
“These cases are challenging,” Miller said. “They take so much time and preparation and put people in such a vulnerable position and we do not always get the outcome we would like. I want sexual assault victims to know that I am in their corner and will continue to fight for them as best I can.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.