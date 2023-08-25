Gettysburg, PA (17325)

Today

Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially in the morning. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 88F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near an inch..

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable.