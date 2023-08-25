ham

Eric Brinser, a land development consultant with Rettew, provides testimony Tuesday before the Hamilton Township Zoning Hearing Board. (Scot Pitzer/Gettysburg Times)

Plans for a massive warehouse complex at Cross Keys were dealt a major blow Tuesday when the Hamilton Township Zoning Hearing Board rejected all five requests up for consideration.

The developer, led by Gary W. Bolis Jr. of Radnor, Pa., was seeking four variances and a special exception from the township’s zoning ordinance to construct a pair of warehouses and two commercial buildings on vacant land near the U.S. Route 30 and Pa. Route 94 interchange.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.