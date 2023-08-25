Plans for a massive warehouse complex at Cross Keys were dealt a major blow Tuesday when the Hamilton Township Zoning Hearing Board rejected all five requests up for consideration.
The developer, led by Gary W. Bolis Jr. of Radnor, Pa., was seeking four variances and a special exception from the township’s zoning ordinance to construct a pair of warehouses and two commercial buildings on vacant land near the U.S. Route 30 and Pa. Route 94 interchange.
No tenants have been identified, said Bolis, adding no “wholesale or membership clubs” which are “open to the public” would be involved. He also said the facilities were not being designed to accommodate that type of economic development.
“It seems like you’re trying to put a lot into a small space, and that’s why you’re looking for variance,” said Chris Newman, zoning board member.
He suggested scaling down the project to fit existing township codes.
One of the warehouses would have been the size of 12 football fields, according to testimony. Overall, the property is 183 acres.
“We need to make sure the plan fits our ordinances, not change our ordinances to fit the plan,” said local resident Ryan Fox.
Traffic congestion and an influx of trucks at the already-busy intersection were primary concerns voiced by the crowd of some f60 people who packed the meeting room. The standing room-only audience applauded when the board voted down every request following the two-plus hour hearing.
Carlisle Pike resident Cynthia Staub, whose residence neighbors the proposed development, told the board that “traffic stacks up way past” the site. Wrecks are common with the congestion, she claimed, and Staub believes additional truck traffic will worsen the situation.
“You hear the wheels squeal, and just pray no one was killed,” she said.
While the property targeted by developers is located in Hamilton Township, two quadrants of the Cross Keys intersection are in Oxford and Berwick townships. A larger warehouse would have been more than 612,000 square feet, while a companion facility would have been 129,000 square-feet.
Bolis speculated there could be multiple tenants within a single warehouse.
“There is insufficient information to make a decision without knowing what businesses are going into the buildings,” said township Zoning Officer James Graham, a former commander at the Pennsylvania State Police, Gettysburg station.
The larger warehouse, if approved, “would be the biggest building in the county with the most amount of traffic flow,” Graham said.
Legal counsel and engineers representing the developer said zoning approval was needed before other components of the project could commence. Other hurdles included stormwater management, as well as federal and state environmental clearances.
“There’s no sense in going through those steps until we get approval from the zoning hearing board,” said attorney David Tshudy, of Troutman Pepper Law firm, representing Bolis.
Bolis, who has been developing land for 31 years, said the properties are under contract to be purchased, pending various approvals. Variance requests included parking lot changes, loading and unloading provisions for trucks, building setbacks and wetland buffers.
All were rebuffed, as well as a special exception request that would have allowed warehouse development in an area zoned for commercial businesses.
Currently, the property is a farm field, with crops and corn.
“I try to run my life with common sense, and I try to run the township the same way,” Hamilton Township Supervisor Ron Weidner said from the audience. “Only if it’s even 200 more trucks in 24 hours, I can only imagine what it’s going to be like out there.”
Bolis countered that his team is “well aware of the Cross Keys traffic.”
Representing the developer, traffic consultant John Schick of Rettew said his firm was studying seven different intersections near the property. He said multiple traffic alleviation concepts were under consideration, although no new traffic signals were being proposed, which drew laughs from the audience.
Locals pointed out that a Royal Farms is planned for the intersection, as well as 500 new homes near Hampton.
“It’s up to the board to turn this down because it’s the right thing to do,” said Carlisle Pike resident Robert Wood.
Graham cited documents submitted by the developer depicting 450 employees over a normal eight-hour workday, with a total of 1,350 employees in a 24-hour period.
The same documents envisioned more than 400 trucks entering and exiting the property daily. There were 171 loading docks proposed as part of the project.
Bolis countered that “traffic counts would be much higher with commercial” development at the property instead of a warehouse.
Zoning board members deemed many of the variance requests to be unnecessary, referencing the scale of the project. They also noted that warehouses are a 24-hour operation, compared to normal business operations.
After 18 minutes of deliberation, the three-member zoning hearing board deemed no “hardships” were proven, as required under zoning laws. The developer has 30 days to appeal the decision.
Tshudy did not indicate whether he will appeal.
