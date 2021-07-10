The Red Cross is assisting two families who were displaced from their duplex homes when a fire broke out in the attic Thursday evening, according to United Hook & Ladder Co. #33 Fire Chief Steve Rabine.
The Red Cross is assisting two families who were displaced from their duplex homes when a fire broke out in the attic Thursday evening, according to United Hook & Ladder Co. #33 Fire Chief Steve Rabine.
Courtesy of United Hook & Ladder Co. #33
At right, smoke was visible when emergency repsonders arrived on scene at a residential fire Thursday evening, according to United Hook & Ladder Co. #33 Fire Chief Steve Rabine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.