When starting Hartzell Home & Garden Services LLC 20 years ago, Derek Hartzell sought to help people and fill a need in the community.
“There was a need for handyman, landscaping, carpentry, and construction services at the time,” said Hartzell, who is the founder, partner and project manager, and a master carpenter. “There was a need for that type of business.”
The need continued throughout the pandemic and has evolved, according to the family.
Hartzell Home & Garden Services LLC just marked two decades in business on Saturday.
The business provides services in three categories, including construction with all things remodeling and home improvements, landscaping like weekly maintenance and soft and hardscape, and residential and commercial handyman work.
“We didn’t really start this business to bring the boys in there,” Hartzell said of his sons. “It was their choice to come in. It was exciting to me that they wanted to work here.”
Darren serves as partner, lead carpenter and business marketing roles, while Hayden is partner, carpentry assistant, and landscaper-turf management specialist.
“I remember the first day. I was 9 years old,” Darren said. “We have been helping since day one.”
Hartzell and his wife Georgia, also office manager and bookkeeper, said their sons have been “a vital part of the business.”
“It has been an honor working side-by-side, watching our boys grow into men, honing their skills and discovering their abilities and God-given strengths,” they said. “As parents, it is amazing to have a front-row seat to watch them advance in their careers as we work together. They don’t just work for us, they are truly partners working with us for the good of the business and the community we serve.”
The business has spanned multiple generations with Hartzell’s father, Woodie, playing a special role.
Hartzell grew up working with Woodie and learning the trade.
In the early years of Hartzell Home & Garden Services, Woodie worked with Hartzell on projects and trained Darren, “passing along his years of experience and wealth of knowledge to the next generation,” according to Georgia.
Georgia said the business has experienced “consistent growth” over the years with sales increasing when Darren and Hayden came on full-time. Darren came on full-time in 2012 and Hayden in 2014, allowing them to take on more projects and help with the local need, they said.
“It kind of exploded at that point,” she said.
“The diversity of the business is one of the things” that has kept Hartzell Home & Garden Services “busy throughout the year,” according to Georgia.
The family thanked those who have hired them for any project over the past two decades.
“None of this would be possible without our amazing customers, their loyalty and trust in our business, along with their referrals to family and friends. They are the reason we do what we do,” Georgia said.
They are grateful for the support “from other area tradespeople, subcontractors, and our great employees,” according to Georgia, who also expressed thanks to God for bringing the business to the family.
The rest of the business’s “work family” includes Meagen Hartzell, Matt Hartzell, and Kevin Boarts, and most recently Richard Bates and Fernando Martinez Hernandez, she said.
Education is an important piece to the field with new equipment and technology, Hartzell said.
“We continue to educate ourselves in different aspects of our business that we provide,” Hartzell said. “We are not stuck in the early 2000s. We are always looking at new ideas.”
Darren said newer technology has especially hit the construction industry in the last five years. He recalled his house he built seven years ago had materials that are not comparable to what is used now.
Since the business’s evolution from the beginning, they have grown to have the ability to do larger projects, according to Darren.
“We are still filling a need 20 years later in a service that is lacking in the county,” Darren said, noting that they have been blessed with the manpower to assist in these projects.
For more information about Hartzell Home & Garden Services, visit their website at www.HartzellHGS.com.
