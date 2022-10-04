Adams County 4-H
4-H WEEK PROCLAIMED - Adams County Commissioners Jim Martin, Randy Phiel, and Marty Qually recognized this week at National 4-H Week, Oct. 2-8. Pictured from left to right in the first row are Donna Livelsberger, Eugene Rentzel, Martin, Phiel, Alexis Lansford, Penn State Extension 4-H educator, Qually, Darlene Resh, Penn State Extension 4-H educator, and Leroy Rentzel. From left to right in the second row are Erann Bear, Makayla Keller, and Amanda Woerner. (Vanessa Pellechio Sanders/Gettysburg Times)

Adams County 4-H is still seeking donations for its benefit auction that is one month away, officials said.

The benefit auction is planned Nov. 4, with doors opening at 5 p.m. silent and live auctions starting at 6 p.m., according to Donna Livelsberger, president of the Adams County 4-H board. The event is also to include a food table.

Readers may contact Vanessa Sanders at vsanders@gettysburgtimes.com.

