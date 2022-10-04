Adams County 4-H is still seeking donations for its benefit auction that is one month away, officials said.
The benefit auction is planned Nov. 4, with doors opening at 5 p.m. silent and live auctions starting at 6 p.m., according to Donna Livelsberger, president of the Adams County 4-H board. The event is also to include a food table.
4-H stands for Head, Heart, Hands, and Health, said Livelsberger, who is also a volunteer leader with the New Oxford 4-H club
Individuals have until the day before the event to submit donations, Livelsberger said.
The auction offers new, antique, and handmade items, theme baskets, and gift certificates, according to Livelsberger.
Livelsberger said they are “always” in need of items for the auction, accepting material and monetary donations.
There have been times when donations do not roll in until the week of the event, she said.
In the past, Livelsberger said they’ve received donations of “great caramel candy,” homemade pies, and fudge.
“It has gotten to the point where people have come looking for that stuff,” Livelsberger said.
For the first time, the event will be held at Redding Auction, 1085 Table Rock Road, Gettysburg, Livelsberger said.
Livelsberger said the event outgrew its space at the Adams County Agricultural and Natural Resources Center, where past auctions were held.
The event’s auctioneers will be Larry Swartz, Abe Bucher, and Todd Umbrell, according to Livelsberger.
“The auctioneers are volunteering their time for the evening. It’s nice to see how people volunteer and give back,” Livelsberger said.
The auction proceeds will go toward the annual educational materials’ fees and 4-H program expenses in Adams County, according to Livelsberger.
Livelsberger said she has been involved with 4-H for 45 years.
“It is a community. It is a family,” Livelsberger said. “I truly believe in this organization. It’s the best.”
Livelsberger, who participated as a 4-H member, said volunteers “get so much out of it,” watching children develop and grow from their experiences.
Gettysburg Area High School junior Makayla Keller shared what 4-H has taught her at a recent commissioners’ meeting.
Keller said 4-H offers learning opportunities, the chance to think independently, the development of leadership skills, and motivation.
Adams County commissioners recognized this week, Oct. 2-8, as National 4-H Week, through a proclamation at their Sept. 19 meeting.
Adams County Commissioner Vice Chair Jim Martin read the proclamation, noting that 4-H first started in 1902 in the United States and Pennsylvania welcomed its first club in Mercer County in 1912.
“The 4-H mission is to assist youth in acquiring knowledge, developing life skills, and forming attitudes that will enable them to become self-directing, productive, and contributing members of society,” Martin read from the proclamation.
Adams County 4-H reaches more than 1,000 youth in the county “through school enrichment, day camps, tractor safety programs, afterschool programs, market livestock programs, special interest clubs and other programs each year,” according to Martin.
Martin noted how 4-H impacts the lives of young people and depends on a lot of volunteers and committed parents.
He also encouraged donations for the Adams County 4-H Benefit Auction.
“It is always a great auction,” Martin said. “I always come away with something.”
The benefit auction serves as one of the primary fundraisers for the Adams County 4-H, Livelsberger said.
The organization also sells chicken barbecue at the National Apple Harvest Festival and will be there this weekend on Oct. 8 and 9, according to Livelsberger. The 58th Annual National Apple Harvest Festival is at 615 Narrows Road, Biglerville.
For assistance in donating items or for more information about joining the Adams County 4-H, contact the Adams County — Penn State Extension at 717-334-6271.
