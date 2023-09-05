While probation officers did see a pay increase through a professional unit contract, a county judge claims it was not high enough for the work they do.
When the professional unit contract took effect in 2022, all probation employees saw increases from 4.5 percent to 16.92 percent, according to Adams County Labor Counsel Sam Wiser. The starting wage increased from $16.25 to $19 in 2022, and to $19.15 in 2023, said Wiser.
“In addition to significant wage increases, the county also committed to providing the probation officers with uniforms, a benefit that was not previously provided,” Wiser said.
Adams County Court of Common Pleas President Judge Michael George said he is “glad that the commissioners are happy about an underpaid wage in 2018 being comparable to an underpaid wage in 2023.”
With the uniforms, George said probation officers work in circumstances where clothing gets damaged.
“Is that supposed to be a gift?” George said, noting uniforms are provided to security, sheriff deputies, and prison staff in similar lines of work.
Probation staff make less than some clerical workers, county prison staff, security officers, children and youth services employees, and sheriff deputies, according to George.
Wiser said the starting rate for county general clerks is $14.17.
Other positions have the following starting rates: $21 for a corrections officer; $16.32 for the security department; $19.57 for a children and youth services caseworker; and $19.49 for a sheriff deputy if required to attend the academy or $20.57 if they already attended, according to Wiser.
The starting wages are based on numerous factors, “including the compensation plans of surrounding counties, comparison to the compensation plans of other fifth class counties in the commonwealth, market labor rates, and the value of the overall benefits package,” said Wiser.
People going to work in the Clerk of Courts office make $20 an hour, and a record specialist was hired at the prison at $21.21, George said.
Recently, the probation department had the work release program return to the prison, and the staff hired to run the program are being paid $5 more an hour than what probation officers are making, according to George.
“I can tell you there are always ways to do things with job descriptions, but their work is the same,” George said.
The job qualifications to be a probation officer include an undergraduate degree, firearms training and certification, personal protection safety and training, a basic training academy, evidence-based practices training as well as criminal background checks and clearances, and fingerprinting, George said.
“The issue is wages and it’s evidenced by the fact we have seven vacancies and only three applicants,” George said.
An adult probation officer position advertised in York County shows a minimum hourly rate of $21.56, according to the York County job posting site.
“It was mentioned in previous correspondence to the county that a $5 hourly increase would be warranted” for Adams County probation staff, according to William Olmeda, business agent for Teamsters Local 776 who serves both contracts for Adams County Probation Services.
Within the last 12 years, Adams County Probation Services has seen a turnover of more than 113 people, Olmeda said.
“People are not knocking down doors to come work in Adams County,” Olmeda said.
The turnover in the office has to do with the wages and management, he said.
“I would say they could do more to make it a more employee-friendly atmosphere,” Olmeda said, noting probation employees “are burning out and tired.”
George said the office “is under stress.”
“The constant change of fulfilling job duties is not a comfortable work atmosphere,” said George.
Since the county does not have a “statutory role in establishing the workplace procedures or culture of any of the court managed offices, the county is unable to unilaterally address many of the core components of a recruitment and retention program,” Wiser said.
“However, the county’s human resources department is always willing to assist the court with those efforts if assistance is invited,” said Wiser.
