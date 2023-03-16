Kevin Holtzinger is seeking re-election to another term as a Reading Township supervisor.
Holtzinger has been a self-employed farmer and businessman for the past 44 years, with management experience of numerous employees over those years.
His community involvement includes: serving as chairman of the board of supervisors since fall 2016; serving on the board of directors and as the livestock chairperson for the South Mountain Fair for over 20 years; and extensive involvement with the Holstein Association, including over 25 years on the county board, six years on the Pennsylvania Holstein state board, an additional six years on the state executive committee and was voted to serve six years as the association’s state treasurer.
Holtzinger is also a member of numerous cooperatives, including Adams Electric, Farm Credit, Select/Sire Power, Maryland & Virginia Milk Producers, and Dairy Farmers of America, where he served as a voting delegate for many years.
Holtzinger and his wife attend Zwingli UCC Church in East Berlin and he serves on the Frick Building Committee.
Graduating from Bermudian Springs in 1976, Holtzinger was very involved in vocational agriculture and Future Farmers of America, and received numerous awards including the prestigious honor of National Star Farmer of America, the only Pennsylvanian to receive the national award since 1979.
Most recently he was voted by Adams County Association of Township Officials to serve as a delegate at the upcoming annual Pennsylvania State Association of Township Supervisors convention in April.
Holtzinger said it gives him “great pride” to share that under his leadership with his “great fellow supervisors,” they have balanced the budget every year and built a $2 million surplus without raising taxes during his term in office.
He also said he and past and present supervisors have met with officials from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, both in Harrisburg as well as on the sites in the township, to work on making improvements to the state Route 234 and Stoney Point Road intersection, as well as the state route’s juncture with Peepytown Road, with the help of Adams County Planning, Rep. Torren Ecker and Catherine Wallen. These improvements are scheduled to happen in 2026.
Holtzinger is also a strong supporter of East Berlin Area Community Center, through the township as well as personally. Every dollar he received as a supervisor was donated back into the community, said Holtzinger. In addition, he personally solicited Rutters for a $15,000 donation for the Hampton Youth Baseball field improvements.
If re-elected, Holtzinger said his goals are to continue to keep taxes low, being financially responsible to the residents of the township, “wishing that the state and federal governments would do the same.” He would also like to work towards a community building and recreational area, have a strong and cost-effective police presence, improve the recycling drop-off area and continue to work with PennDOT to improve the state routes through the township as well as continual maintenance and improvement to the over 51 miles of township roads.
