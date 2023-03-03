After mowing down mailboxes, police are on the look out for a blue Ford thought to be responsible for causing damage before fleeing the scene.
Sometime between 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, several mailboxes along South Avenue were hit by a vehicle “driving towards Biglerville Road,” according to a release from Cumberland Township Police Department.
Based on evidence collected at the scene, “it is believed that the person was operating ‘Deep Impact Blue’ Ford Edge SUV,” police said.
“The vehicle sustained passenger side damage, specifically the right mirror area,” police said.
The vehicle is through to be a 2012-2016 model, said police.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Cumberland Township Police Department at 717-334-8101.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.