Artifacts such as a menu from Beale’s Restaurant, a 1920 issue of the New Oxford Item newspaper, meeting minutes dated 1874, and a 1946 New Oxford High School graduation program may soon change hands.
The New Oxford Borough Council took the first step Tuesday toward transferring ownership and preservation of items in four display cases in the borough building to the New Oxford Area Historical Society (NOAHS).
During a regular meeting, council members authorized the beginning of efforts to inventory the materials in the hallway display cases.
The action followed a presentation by NOAHS representative Mike Schen, who said the materials are “extremely valuable” in terms of telling the community’s story.
There are no immediate plans to relocate the materials, Schen said.
The action did not include artifacts stored in other areas of the borough building.
• New Oxford High School FFA members requested permission to sell food and drinks on the borough square next month as a fundraiser for a person with medical needs. Council members voiced support, but asked the group to return next month after gaining information about liability insurance and the potential availability of fire police to conduct customer safely into the center of the square. Council members did so after hearing input from Eastern Adams Regional Police Chief Francis Staab and council attorney Harold Eastman.
• Members agreed to split the cost with Oxford Township to install additional signs alerting motorists they are entering a school zone at the high school.
• Borough engineer Jeremy Smith said he is reviewing potential sidewalk projects in the borough and considering how best to design them to maximize grant funding.
• Efforts are under way to develop specifications in advance of seeking bids for trash and recycling services, borough Secretary/Treasurer Tania Kepner said. The current contract expires at the end of the year, she said.
• The council granted the New Oxford Area Chamber of Commerce’s request to declare Oct. 28 Chamber of Commerce Day for the 16th Annual Harvest Day and Parade.
• The council granted John and Bonnie Unger’s request for a transient retail license to sell flowers and fruit on the square.
