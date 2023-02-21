A fire linked to woodstove ashes destroyed a chicken coop early Sunday in Aspers, according to Heidlersburg Fire Chief Dwayne Keene.
Ashes had been dumped near the structure about two days before the blaze, but may have been rekindled by windy conditions, he said.
Because such ashes can “stay hot for days,” they should always be thoroughly doused with water and placed far from structures, Keene said.
No injuries were reported as a result of the blaze on Center Mills Road, he said.
“A good bit of fire” was visible when emergency personnel arrived after the 12:55 a.m. dispatch, Keene said.
“The flames were up pretty high,” he said.
The structure, about 20-by-20-feet, was destroyed and five chickens were lost, Keene said.
The Heidlersburg, Biglerville, Bendersville, Arendtsville, and Northeast Adams fire companies were on the scene in Butler Township, he said.
The emergency call was complete at 1:57 a.m., according to the Adams County Department of Emergency Services.
