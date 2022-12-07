Moul

Pennsylvania State Rep. Dan Moul addresses members of the Gettysburg school board Monday night. (Submitted Photo)

Saying he is in the midst of a “war” with the American Battlefield Trust (ABT), Pa. State Rep. Dan Moul, R-91, sought support from the Gettysburg Area School District Board Monday night.

Moul spoke out during the public comment session at the Gettysburg Area School District (GASD) Board meeting, warning members they are not receiving the money they should be because of the ABT, formerly known as the Civil War Trust.

