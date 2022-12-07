Saying he is in the midst of a “war” with the American Battlefield Trust (ABT), Pa. State Rep. Dan Moul, R-91, sought support from the Gettysburg Area School District Board Monday night.
Moul spoke out during the public comment session at the Gettysburg Area School District (GASD) Board meeting, warning members they are not receiving the money they should be because of the ABT, formerly known as the Civil War Trust.
The ABT has been buying properties “in and around town” for many years and transferring them to the National Park Service through preservation efforts, which takes them off the tax rolls, according to Moul.
Moul said he “went to battle” with the nonprofit when they announced their intent to preserve land along Buford Avenue, the former site of the Quality Inn at General Lee’s headquarters, Appalachian Brewing Company of Gettysburg, a museum and gift shop, in 2014.
He also mentioned ABT’s recent plans to acquire General Pickett’s Buffet in Gettysburg.
Doing “a quick rundown of the parcels” the organization has purchased over the years, Moul said there are $923,109 in annual taxes per year not being collected, nearly $1 million a year.
“I went to battle with them, and it has been a war over the past few years,” Moul said, noting he has made demands to the entity to escrow 20 years’ worth of taxes upon purchase “to ease the pain to the taxpayers.”
While Moul said he understands the value of preserving the area’s history, he also must think about people who are cutting their medicine in half just so they can pay taxes and feed their families.
Moul said to school board members the ABT “had no idea that you people existed.”
“Now you know,” Moul said. “Now, there is no reason for you to not get behind me on this crusade and say, ‘enough is enough.’”
Moul said he is going “to start a crusade” with local congressmen and needs school district officials to stand with them.
Started by historians as a grassroots organization, the ABT became “the new umbrella name” for the organization in May 2018 with the Civil War Trust and the Revolutionary War Trust operating “as land preservation divisions” under its new structure, according to ABT’s website.
“Although as a nonprofit we could apply for a tax exemption, the trust is a proud taxpayer in Adams County. We have paid more than $440,000 in school board, county and municipal taxes since 2012,” ABT spokesperson Jim Campi claimed Tuesday.
Campi said the $920,000 Moul referenced includes acquisitions by the National Park Service and predates ABT, since many of them occurred in the 1970s, and the ABT was founded in 1987.
ABT “was surprised Rep. Moul referenced our negotiations as a war or battle,” according to Campi, who noted they would “categorize our good faith negotiations as professional and respectful.”
“We have successfully negotiated donations as compensation for lessened taxes on previous occasions and expected to do so in this instance as well,” Campi said, adding they received correspondence from Moul in 2019 praising the organization’s donation to Cumberland Township to assist in paying for a police cruiser.
“When we buy commercial properties, we do so from local business owners who have made hard decisions about the future of their enterprises – the end of a franchise agreement or lease, the expenses of renovations, a relocation, etc. And they often approach us, because they would prefer to see the land preserved,” Campi said.
With “great respect” for Moul, ABT has tried working out an arrangement since the beginning of the year, according to Campi.
“We think we were on the cusp of an arrangement that would have been a big win for everyone concerned and are disappointed he decided to walk away,” Campi said.
Campi said ABT couldn’t agree to Moul’s 20 years in escrow recommendation and suggested 10 years without escrow.
“We were hoping Rep. Moul would reconsider,” Campi said. “We need to reassess where we are and go from there.”
During the meeting, Moul also discussed the issue of charter school reform and how the Pennsylvania caucus is leaning more toward school choice.
With failing public schools in cities, Moul questioned “how do you tell someone who is too poor to get out that they must go to that public school and get a bad education?”
He also presented a flyer that was sent to him about an “Amnesty Spirit Week” held in GASD, noting someone within the district must have signed off on it.
Moul pointed out that going “woke in our schools will drive parents away.” If he had a child in the district, Moul said this would not have been his first school board meeting he’d have attended.
“I don’t know what woke teacher came up with this, but that teacher should be addressed,” Moul said.
School board member Al Moyer did not specifically address Moul’s final comments but did say the school board appreciates his efforts.
Moyer said he believes the board is “in alignment and agreement with just about everything you said tonight.”
“Even with the issue of school choice, I think Gettysburg competes real well with other options that are out there, whether it be parochial, private, cyber and so on,” Moyer said. “The issue that we really struggle with and need you to come back to educate us more on in addition to the Battlefield Trust issues and taxpayer relief but the overpayments to the charter schools and especially the cyber charters.”
Moyer said he would welcome Moul to come back and collaborate on several topics.
Other speakers at the meeting included Carol Rebert of Adams County Moms for Liberty and Gettysburg Times Publisher Harry Hartman.
On behalf of Adams County Moms for Liberty, Rebert donated three complete sets of “The Tuttle Twins” book series to GASD elementary schools’ libraries.
A 1971 Gettysburg Area High School graduate, Rebert recalled her time at Franklin Township Elementary School when it did not have a library, and her mother would take the family to the bookmobile in Cashtown.
When she was in fourth grade, she remembered the elementary school getting a library, and her mother became the librarian there “for many years.”
“The role of the school librarian has changed since my mother worked there,” Rebert said. “I hope that school librarians will always preserve that love for reading as well as guide students, who may not have that love, to learn the wonder of reading.”
Moyer thanked Rebert for the donation on behalf of the school board and district.
