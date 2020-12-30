The search for a missing 13-year-old Orrtanna boy ended with the boy turning up outside his home 15 hours after it began.
Liam Chase Warner was found “safely found” a little after 1 p.m., Wednesday, outside of his home at 20 Second Street, Hamiltonban Township, according to Pennsylvania State Trooper Michael Myers. Details about the boy’s whereabouts during his absence are being withheld until a state police investigation is completed, Myers said.
“There was a huge community outreach this morning,” Myers said. “We had one hundred people out here searching to look for this kid. It really shows community support at a difficult time.”
Liam’s parents first noticed the boy could not be located at 7:30 p.m., Tuesday night and called the police at 10:05 p.m. that night, Myers said. An extensive search of the area near his home soon after the report was received yielded negative results, police said Tuesday.
Liam was estimated to be 4 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing 65 pounds. Myers cited the child’s age and slight stature as reasons for an immediate expanded search.
Search crews worked until 4:30 a.m., searching the surrounding area and the village of Orrtanna with lit trucks, said Fairfield Deputy Fire Chief Adam Jacobs. A police helicopter relieved search crews in the early morning, he added.
When the boy did not turn up, crews returned to search at 8:30 a.m. Fire, Emergency Service Rescue (EMS), and local and state police units scoured the neighborhood and wooded areas within a one-mile radius of the house, Jacobs said. One police dog assisted in the late-night search and three or four helped in the morning, Jacobs said.
“We stayed as close as we could to each other, and left no stone unturned,” Jacobs said. “You don’t want to miss something or walk by and not see him.”
Willing neighbors were asked to return to their homes and search thoroughly around their yards and houses for traces that the boy had been there. The group totaled roughly 100 workers, Jacobs said.
“Once someone hears there’s a child missing, everyone wants to come and help,” Jacobs said. “We had a lot of community members that maybe overwhelmed us with support. It’s hard in terms of accountability. We don’t want to have someone go out and get lost and then we have another person to look for.”
Search crews had gathered in the Orrtanna United Methodist Church parking lot to eat lunch when police received word that the boy had been found.
“We’re happy. The best outcome is that he gets home safe,” Jacobs said. “As first responders, we always have that worst-case scenario in the back of our mind.”
Eric Zaney, Adams Regional Emergency Medical Service EMS chief said the boy was found “in stable condition,” wearing two coats, one with a hood, in addition to the clothing he was reported to have been wearing when he disappeared. His temperature was 99.4 degrees and he showed no signs of hypothermia, Zaney said. Liam was scheduled to be evaluated at a hospital later Wednesday evening.
