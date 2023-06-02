Two Adams County Dollar General stores received citations after an investigation by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), according to a U.S. Department of Labor release.
In response to a complaint, OSHA inspected stores at 4910 Fairfield Road in Fairfield, 5736 Carlisle Pike in New Oxford, 16300 Path Valley Road in Spring Run in Franklin County, and 881 Peters Mountain Road in Dauphin County, according to the release.
OSHA is proposing a combined total of $267,652 in penalties, according to the release.
Inspectors allegedly “found Dollar General exposed employees to blocked exit routes and electrical panels, and overall poor housekeeping practices,” according to the release.
“OSHA found federal safety regulations ignored and Dollar General’s employees exposed to potentially dangerous conditions that are preventable,” claimed OSHA Area Director Kevin Chambers in Harrisburg, Pa., according to the release.
“These are serious concerns that, left uncorrected, could lead to disaster for employees and others in an emergency,” Chambers claimed.
OSHA is alleging “two repeat and two serious violations and one other-than-serious” safety violations, according to the release.
“Dollar General has 15 business days from receipt of its citations and penalties to comply, request an informal conference with OSHA’s area director, or contest the findings before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission,” according to the release, which was issued Thursday.
“In October 2022, OSHA added Dollar General Corp. and Dolgencorp LLC to its Severe Violator Enforcement Program,” according to the release.
“Hazardous conditions” have allegedly been found at stores “owned and operated by Dollar General Corp. and Dolgencorp LLC “in more than 240 inspections across the nation since 2017. These inspections have led to more than $21 million in proposed penalties for the national discount retailer,” according to the release.
“Based in Goodlettsville, Tennessee, Dollar General Corp. and Dolgencorp LLC operate about 18,000 stores and 17 distribution centers in 47 states and employ more than 150,000 workers,” according to the release.
