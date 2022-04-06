Straban Township supervisors took action on park improvements and road maintenance, and granted an extension for a land development project Monday.
The Straban Recreational Park “is busier than ever, which is great,” said board Chair Tony Sanders, which led supervisors in a 3-0 vote to authorize the Recreational Advisory Board to purchase new equipment and plantings for the park from the Recreational Fund.
The improvements come in conjunction with the use of a new trail constructed in the park late last year. Improvements will include planting trees, adding benches, new trash receptacles and dog waist receptacles, two new grills for the pavilion and signs for handicapped parking.
The supervisors authorized the purchase of a 30-inch commercial push mower for grass cutting, and voted in favor of the advisory board’s recommendation to donate existing wood picnic tables to the Gettysburg Area Recreational Authority.
Supervisors, in a unanimous vote, awarded a contract to Midland Asphalt Materials Inc. for $29,260 for oil to be used in the “tar and chip” treatment of two and a half miles of Good Intent Road. The township is “securing the chip material separately,” said Sanders.
An open seat on the Straban Township Planning Commission was filled.
Supervisor Alan Zepp suggested naming James Hoffman to fill a vacancy on the planning commission, left by the departure of Pat Kimball.
According to an email note from Straban’s Office Manager and Secretary/Treasurer Robin Crushong: “There were three letters of interest that came into the township for the open position. The Board of Supervisors requested an informal recommendation from the Planning Commission. The Planning Commission recommended Mr. Hoffman.”
Supervisors unanimously appointed Hoffman to a term ending December 31, 2024.
Supervisors also voted 3-0 to accept an extension request for Amblebrook’s Section C Revised Preliminary Plan, until July 11. The Amblebrook development is located at U.S. Route 15 and Shrivers Corner Road.
In other actions:
• Without discussion, the supervisors unanimously voted to send money from supplemental appropriations from American Rescue Plan Funds to support Community Media of South Central Pa and the Adams County Historical Society. Each of the two entities will receive $26,052.
• Sanders introduced a resolution in support of the Pennsylvania Commission for the United States Semiquincentennial observance. The measure passed unopposed.
There were no public comments during the meeting.
