Letters penned by veterans brought new perspectives to light as York Springs community members honored residents and well-known military leaders at a Memorial Day service Monday.
Tom Hart, a York Springs Lions Club member who also served as the event emcee, reminded those in attendance at Sunnyside Cemetery that Memorial Day “is not a celebration but instead a day of solemn contemplation over the cost of freedom.”
The York Springs Memorial Day service, sponsored by the York Springs Lions Club, included a presentation of veterans’ family letters, researched and arranged by Yolanda Golden Howe, a lions club member.
“A letter is most times reassuring to both parties. To hold a letter from a loved one is to hold them in your arms,” Hart said.
Howe, the aunt of Sgt. Douglas Golden, shared letters he sent to his family while stationed in Kuwait in 2003 when the United States vowed “to drive out terrorists from Iraq and destroy Iraq weapons of mass destruction” allegedly used by Saddam Hussein, according to moderator Brian Davis.
During his time there, Golden opened up in various letters about how the war felt like “a blur,” Hussein had 60 palaces and “pictures of himself plastered all over the place,” and “some of the people seem to be happy to see us here, especially the kids.”
In an April 22, 2003, letter, Golden noted his frustration about “antiwar people.”
“They don’t realize that soldiers from wars past and present give them the opportunity to be able to express themselves,” Golden wrote. “It makes me wish we could drag them over here for a while. They don’t realize what the price of freedom and peace really costs. It’s sad when you think how unknowledgeable they really are about it.”
Golden served time in Korea, Kosovo, and Bulgaria, in addition to three deployments to Iraq, according to Davis. After 26 years of dedicated service, Golden retired and now resides near Fort Campbell, Kentucky with his family, Davis said.
Another letter brought a lens to when former President Abraham Lincoln “called for volunteers to help save the Union and repel aggressive southern actions,” according to Davis.
One of the respondents was George Washington Spertzel, a 29-year-old family man who resided in a small village known as Petersburg, now York Springs.
Spertzel’s great, great grandson Doctor James Spertzel read a two-page letter written during basic training that was discovered 20 years ago.
“The second page of the letter refers to thoughts held by many Union soldiers about Jefferson Davis, president of the confederate states,” according to the family member.
Spertzel said he wished for Jefferson to be “in an open boat without a rudder or a compass,” and a shark would swallow both him and the boat.
The crowd let out a couple of chuckles.
He also wished for a whale to swallow the shark, and it ended in the devil’s belly “in hell” with a locked door and no key.
“No blacksmith handy to make one,” he wrote in the letter.
Others presented included George Washington by Lion President Ed Prosser, Mary Custis Lee by Stephanie Roelker, Gen. George Meade by Civil War re-enactor Bill Kress, Boreas Smith by Bob and Sarah Moore, Lewis Williams by Mike Williams, and Roy Williams by Donna Williams King.
Hart also honored two veterans who passed away with their families placing a white rose by a cross with their respective names. Those honored included Beverly F. Taylor of the U.S. Navy and George M. Peters of the U.S. Army.
The cannon volley was provided by Hanover 16th PA Vol. Co. G, and Davis performed taps.
Adams County Allied Veterans Honor Guard posted the colors and presented a rifle salute.
York Springs United Methodist Church Pastor Trisha Guise gave in the invocation, and York Springs Foursquare Church Pastor Tyler Weidler provided the benediction.
The Bermudian Springs Eagle Singers, directed by Matt Carlson, performed the National Anthem and “My Country, ‘Tis of Thee,” while pre-service music was provided by Klaus Bergmann.
