It’s almost that time of year again, the Adams County Arts Council’s (ACAC) annual Gingerbread Celebration and Holiday Mart.
The mart offers shoppers the perfect time to find one-of-a-kind gifts at the ACAC’s Gingerbread Celebration and Holiday Mart, sponsored by Kennie’s Market and Gettysburg Chocolate Market, Dec. 2-3, at the Arts Education Center, according to an ACAC release.
Event hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. The holiday mart showcases vendors offering jewelry, apparel, pottery, paintings and unique treasures.
“From beaded Christmas spiders, artsy succulent arrangements, handmade ornaments from The Christmas Haus and Bosnian war widows, to wreaths, floral arrangements, and scarves, you will find it at the Holiday Mart. Also at the Mart are a silent auction of holiday gift baskets, a bake sale of tasty treats, and a cash raffle,” the release reads.
Featured vendors include A Frenzy of Flowers, A Spider’s Tale, Erin Brown Art, Katheryn Stott Buxton’s oil paintings, The Christmas Haus, Susan Henry Designs, Leather Wraps, Marjorie Mulvihill’s beach glass pictures, Pat’s Pots, Lori Nelson Pottery, Rebel Ridge Farm’s soaps, lotions, and honey, Kate Rice’s jewelry and scarves, Sarajevo Phoenix, Elsie Shackleton’s paintings, Shell’s Artsy Succulents, and Debbie Westmoreland’s fiber art. Art council members and instructors will also offer work for sale.
“When you are finished shopping, see the amazing display of gingerbread houses and vote with dollars for your favorite. Houses with the most dollars win cash prizes for the bakers,” the release reads.
The deadline for entering a gingerbread house is Nov. 23. More information is available at www.adamsarts.org, by calling 717-334-5006, or at the Arts Education Center, 125 S. Washington St., Gettysburg.
This event is being held in conjunction with Main Street’s Gettysburg Christmas Festival, a community-wide, annual holiday celebration featuring special activities, entertainment, games, and promotions.
