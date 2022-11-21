acac

Pat Verderosa’s Pat’s Pots will be one of 15 vendors featured at the Gingerbread Celebration’s Holiday Mart, Dec. 2-3, at the Adams County Arts Council Arts Education Center. (Submitted Photo)

It’s almost that time of year again, the Adams County Arts Council’s (ACAC) annual Gingerbread Celebration and Holiday Mart.

The mart offers shoppers the perfect time to find one-of-a-kind gifts at the ACAC’s Gingerbread Celebration and Holiday Mart, sponsored by Kennie’s Market and Gettysburg Chocolate Market, Dec. 2-3, at the Arts Education Center, according to an ACAC release.

