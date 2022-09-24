Even though the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) no longer requires cursive handwriting be taught in schools, Bermudian Springs School District Board members are still looking for a means to write it into the curriculum.
At a recent caucus meeting, school board members discussed creating a summer camp for cursive.
Bermudian Springs School District (BSSD) Assistant Superintendent Shannon Myers said details on a potential summer cursive camp will be “forthcoming.”
School officials discussed how “PDE has deemed” cursive handwriting as “an antiquated skill and one that is not used enough for students to fully become proficient or used widely enough as adults to be a focus for schools.”
The district eliminated the formalized instruction of cursive handwriting due to the amount of instructional time it took “to be taught effectively,” according to officials.
BSSD is still “committed to informally exposing students to cursive writing with the goal of students being able to sign their name,” according to Myers, who noted it is introduced in second grade.
Some area school districts are doing the same while others are not doing anything with cursive handwriting, according to BSSD Superintendent Shane Hotchkiss.
School board member Jennifer Goldhahn said cursive is “basic literacy” and “worth taking the time” to work with the students.
“I think all the kids should be fully literate in reading and writing in cursive by the time they go up to the middle school,” Goldhahn said, noting that the United States Constitution was written in cursive.
If the population continues to grow with people who do not know how to read or write in cursive, Goldhahn questioned, “what good is the Constitution going to be?”
The district has students struggling to read in print, not just in cursive handwriting, according to Hotchkiss.
Myers cautioned the school board that potentially changing the curriculum to formally include cursive handwriting would “come at a cost” and take instructional time from something else.
Students should be able to write sentences legibly in cursive and read text in the writing style, said Goldham.
It would require formalized instruction with letter formation, taking at least 30 minutes of class time, Myers claimed.
Telling second-grade teachers they need to take 30 minutes from their lessons to add cursive handwriting to their plate “is going to create panic,” Myers said, noting they are “already crunched for time.”
Students’ schedules are “jampacked” from the time they come in the door until the time they leave, claimed Myers.
Hotchkiss also pointed out that when reading from historical documents the writing style may not be the only barrier since the language is from a different time period as well. All the content from the documents is available without students needing to read cursive, said Hotchkiss.
Board Vice President Matthew Nelson said he enjoys cursive handwriting and taught his children how to do it. Nelson suggested the district look into creating a summer camp for cursive or parents could opt to teach it themselves.
School board members expressed support for having a summer camp option for parents to “gauge interest” and get the information to the community.
There was no formal vote on the matter, as the discussion was held during the district’s caucus meeting, which is a prelude to the regular board meeting.
