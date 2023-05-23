Oxford Township supervisors recently unanimously approved the subdivision of an undeveloped parcel belonging to the Brethren Home.
Corey Adam, of HRG Engineering, presented the plan to subdivide of one parcel of six acres and a second parcel of 60 acres on the western side of the Brethren Home campus at Cross Keys.
Township officials were told the Brethren Home has no development plans at this point, and asked for waivers reflecting the lack of impact on the site.
The supervisors also granted waivers related to the absence of existing utilities, sanitary or storm sewers, changes in drainage, and easements in the proposal.
Township Manager Darrin Catts provided supervisors with positive comments from both county planners and the township planning commission on the proposal.
In other matters, Catts told supervisors about upcoming adjustments in the wiring of two township traffic lights to make it easier to connect the township’s generator during power interruptions. The rewiring will cut the traffic light down time and enhance safety during localized electrical emergencies.
Catts learned the controversial emotional support ducks reported earlier in Colonial Acres were relocated to 375 Oxford Road, on a parcel less than the required three acres for keeping poultry. He told supervisors the township’s acreage requirement still applies, and “everyone needs to comply with township ordinances.”
In other actions, the supervisors voted to sign off on a community acknowledgement letter for work completed on the Gettex recycling site on Black Lane for what Catts described as “raising their site to get it out of the FEMA designated floodplain.”
They also authorized $1.25 million of reserve funds for reinvestment into higher yielding 12 month CD’s provided by the Pennsylvania Local Government Investment Trust (PLIGIT).
John Spangler may be contacted at jrspanglerjr@outlook.com.
