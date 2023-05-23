Oxford Township supervisors recently unanimously approved the subdivision of an undeveloped parcel belonging to the Brethren Home.

Corey Adam, of HRG Engineering, presented the plan to subdivide of one parcel of six acres and a second parcel of 60 acres on the western side of the Brethren Home campus at Cross Keys.

John Spangler may be contacted at jrspanglerjr@outlook.com.

