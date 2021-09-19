Pennyslvania Lieutenant Governor and candidate for U.S. Senate, John Fetterman, talks with supporters Saturday afternoon at Adams County Winery. Fetterman is running for the U.S. Senate seat begin vacated by Pat Toomey (R-Pa) in 2022.
Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor and candidate for U.S. Senate, John Fetterman, met with supporters Saturday afternoon at the Adams County Winery, Orrtanna, stressing that protecting voting rights is crucial for the Commonwealth and the nation.
Fetterman and his wife, Gisele, mingled with the crowd answering questions and taking photos prior to addressing the group.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.