A dedicated music director and composer who started his career as an intern for the Gettysburg Children’s Choir has been named the organization’s new artistic director.
While Matt Carlson officially started in his new role in July, he has been involved with the Gettysburg Children’s Choir for about 12 years.
Becoming the new artistic director at the Gettysburg Children’s Choir created a full-circle moment for Carlson, who also serves as the choir director at Bermudian Springs middle and high schools.
Carlson said he got his start as a choral director through his work at the children’s choir when serving as an intern while he was a student at Gettysburg College.
“Where the rubber meets the road is when you meet the kids,” Carlson said of his internship experience. “When conducting real-life students, I really cut my teeth and was able to find myself as a teacher. It all started with the Gettysburg Children’s Choir.”
The Gettysburg Children’s Choir is a nonprofit organization that provides a high-quality choral program outside of schools for students from third through 12th grade, according to Carlson.
“I really believe the Gettysburg Children’s Choir is one of the most unique and rewarding experiences kids can receive right here in Adams County,” Carlson said.
The best part, said Carlson, is seeing the students and creating a safe place for them.
“It is about creating a place they feel seen and heard,” Carlson said, adding he wants students to feel it is a place they belong and the choir to become like another family.
Carlson is taking the lead after Brent Talbot served as artistic director of the organization for 12 years, he said.
Talbot was a mentor and music education professor when Carlson attended Gettysburg College.
At the most recent choir concert, Carlson composed a song called “Go Forth,” in honor of Talbot that students learned in secret and performed.
“There was not a dry eye in the house,” Carlson said. “It was so meaningful to have one of my last contributions with Brent as director to have a composition dedicated to him. It was one of the most special musical moments I have had so far.”
Since Carlson has previous experience with the organization as interim director when Talbot was on sabbatical for three semesters and as assistant director of the summer camp provided by the Adams County Arts Council for 10 years, he believes it will be a “smooth transition” in leadership.
Carlson, who is also a composer, has enjoyed challenging himself with writing songs for students to perform at the summer camp.
“One of the songs that I wrote for the camp was published this year by one of the nation’s leading choral publishers, Santa Barbara Music Publishing,” Carlson said, adding the song is called “The Little Creek.”
Carlson said his relationship with the Gettysburg Children’s Choir helped him grow as a composer and create new music for students.
The Gettysburg Children’s Choir is holding auditions on Aug. 29 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Carlson said third through eighth grades encompass the children’s choir, while ninth through 12th grades, known as the high school ensemble, is called the Chamber Chorale. Each choir rehearses once a week for 90 minutes with at least three to four performances a year.
“We are looking for kids who love to sing,” Carlson said.
The first concert this fall is entitled, “Why We Tell the Story,” said Carlson, who noted how there are all different paths to take in life that shape people in how they grow.
The concert is set for Nov. 20 at 4 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 30 Chambersburg St., Gettysburg, Carlson said, adding he arranged a new song for the choir with the same title from the musical “Once on This Island.”
“I look forward to writing new stories for my first season as artistic director,” Carlson said.
For more information about the Gettysburg Children’s Choir, visit Gettysburgcc.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.