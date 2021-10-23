With the start of the 2021-2022 school year well under way, the Canner Funds was elated to award 17 classroom grants totaling more than $14,000 to teachers for classroom materials, educational trips, extracurricular support, and more. These grants supported educational opportunities for the students at Upper Adams School District not included in the District’s Budget.
Ashly Wilkinson, a 4th grade teacher at the Upper Adams Intermediate School received a grant for breakout EDU boxes. Ms. Wilkinson recently shared, “… I received breakout EDU boxes to enhance my students’ learning experiences. Students unlock their learning by hunting for clues and solving problems based on their current learning level and curriculum. Without the Canner Funds’ mission to support teachers like myself, these educational experiences would not exist for our students.”
