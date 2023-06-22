Gettysburg Borough Police are investigating how an infant less than six months old received “very, very severe” injuries, Chief Robert Glenny said Wednesday.
The department received information June 12 from ChildlLine, the statewide abuse hotline, Glenny said.
The child was seen at an area medical facility and then transferred to a hospital in the region, he said.
The child has been in “extremely critical” condition, but was alive as of Wednesday afternoon, Glenny said.
The child is a local resident, he said. No arrests have occurred, but investigation is continuing, he said.
“We know the extent of the injuries,” and detectives are investigating where and how they occurred, Glenny said.
