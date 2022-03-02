Rev. David Wright served the people of Gettysburg Presbyterian Church and they, in turn, served the world.
The 13-year pastor of the 282-year-old church stepped away from the pulpit one final time Sunday and entered the world of retirement.
“Dave brought an outstanding ability to create and preach sermons,” Dr. Bradley Hoch, church member, said during a celebration held Sunday afternoon in Wright’s honor.
Amy Hoch commended Wright for expanding the church’s mission trips to include the Yucatan peninsula of Mexico. Wright was connected to the Yucatan before serving the congregation, and appreciated the church members’ willingness to embrace the work.
“Mission work helps broaden people’s view of the world,” Wright said. “We get to learn a little bit about how they think and how they view things.”
Mike Brubaker visited the Yucatan three times under Wright’s leadership and believes the opportunity made him a better person.
“It was the best thing I ever did. He broadened people’s horizons as to what’s out there beyond your local community,” Brubaker said.
Back in Gettysburg, Wright upgraded the church’s musical program and added his own touch.
“His ability to play piano is amazing and he played it often,” Bradley Hoch said.
Every Sunday, Wright delivered a sermon that forced his attendees to think.
“He is an excellent teacher and preacher,” Gail Hull said. “When you listen to him you are taking his jokes and stories and seeing the humanity in the lesson he is conveying.”
Wright also inspired his congregation members to improve their church by successfully completing an $800,000 capital campaign. Most of the funds were used to upgrade the Presbyterian Church’s physical location but in typical Wright fashion the church sent $80,000 to the Yucatan to build a water system, Hoch said.
Wright came here from Fairfield Presbyterian Church in Mechanicsville, Va., 10 miles outside of Richmond. He appreciated the church’s commitment to missions and its storied history.
“It really showed resilience over different times of its history,” he said. “Before there was even a United States of America, there was this Presbyterian church here.”
President Abraham Lincoln visited the church after delivering “The Gettysburg Address” on Nov. 19, 1963, and President Dwight David Eisenhower and his wife Mamie were members while living in Gettysburg.
Wright’s previous churches were in larger towns, but he and his wife Bonnie quickly acclimated to small-town life.
“I really enjoyed it very much, that’s why we are staying,” Wright said.
He is unsure of what the future holds, but hopes to volunteer in the area and visit his 9-month-old granddaughter often in Colorado. Presbyterian rules prevent him from serving at Gettysburg Presbyterian Church for two years but he may substitute in nearby churches.
The people of Gettysburg Presbyterian Church will miss their pastor, who joked on his first day the congregation’s extensive search “did not result in a pastor of full stature.” Wright is shorter than most of the church’s members.
“We found a pastor of full stature,” Robert Bigham said of Wright’s impact.
