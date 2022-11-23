The Bermudian Springs School Board recently voted that any potential tax increase will not exceed the state maximum.
The Bermudian Springs School District (BSSD) board adopted a resolution on Nov. 8, stating if a tax hike is necessary for the 2023-2024 school year, they will not go beyond the 5.6% index calculated by the Pennsylvania Department of Education.
BSSD Business Manager Justin Peart explained at the board’s caucus meeting the night prior that the vote is the start of “the normal budget timeline.”
The vote does not lock the school board into any tax rate and just notes they will not go above 5.6%, Peart said.
“The board certifies that increasing any tax at a rate less than or equal to the index of 5.6% will be sufficient to balance its final budget of the 2023-2024 fiscal year,” according to the resolution approved last week.
The resolution notes Act 1, passed by the Pennsylvania Legislature on June 27, 2006, “requires school districts to limit tax increases to the level set by an inflation index unless the tax increase is approved by voters in a referendum or the school district obtains from the Department of Education or a court of common pleas certain referendum exceptions.”
During public comment, BSSD parent Sarah Nickey spoke at the third consecutive meeting, but on this occasion, she expressed gratitude to the district.
In September, her daughter, Audrina, was given “an unapproved snack” allegedly causing an allergic reaction which sent her to two hospitals. At the time, Nickey alleged her daughter’s 504 plan was violated, which is in place to assist with the handling of Audrina’s allergies to tree nuts, peanuts, coconut, and sesame seeds.
Nickey alleged Audrina’s third-grade teacher “gave her an unapproved snack and checked the ingredients after she placed the snack on her desk,” which resulted in the school nurse administering an EpiPen and calling 9-1-1.
After requesting retraining at previous meetings, Nickey thanked all the teachers in the district for taking the time to get trained, especially learning more about anaphylaxis and how to administer an EpiPen.
The 60 to 75 minutes of training may have seemed long, but Nickey claimed it was “completely necessary and valuable knowledge to keep our students safe at school.”
“I am very thankful and appreciative that the district took the appropriate action to train all staff, including support staff and substitutes,” Nickey said. “My hope is students with allergies will be safe at school.”
Readers may contact Vanessa Sanders at vsanders@gettysburgtimes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.