The Bermudian Springs School Board recently voted that any potential tax increase will not exceed the state maximum.

The Bermudian Springs School District (BSSD) board adopted a resolution on Nov. 8, stating if a tax hike is necessary for the 2023-2024 school year, they will not go beyond the 5.6% index calculated by the Pennsylvania Department of Education.

