Zoning fines against an alleged sports facility in Huntington Township are on hold pending an appeal in the Adams County Court of Common Pleas.
At issue is a site at 255 White Church Road, owned by Christopher and Heather Miller via their SamWill Acres company.
Court filings by the Millers assert the following timeline.
In April 2022, the township zoning officer issued a notice of violation, claiming the “commercial sports facility” did not meet ordinance requirements. The owners appealed to the township zoning hearing board (ZHB), which upheld the zoning officer’s decision June 1 and issued a written decision Aug. 10.
The petitioners claim their attorney never received a written copy of the decision due to an email failure, thus the usual requirement that appeals be filed within 30 days of issuance does not apply. They also claim their ZHB appeal was actually automatically granted because no written decision was issued within the legally required 45 days. The petitioners published an advertisement in the Gettysburg Times March 28 asserting their appeal was legally “deemed” to have been granted. They also claim the township zoning officer’s visit to their site without permission violated their rights.
The violation notice issued by township Zoning Officer Gus Fridenvalds claims the Millers were issued a building permit for a metal building to be used for personal storage, but Fridenvalds visited the site and allegedly saw “approximately a dozen teenage ballplayers gathered around two ‘Coaches.’ The carpeted floor was lined off like the infield of a ball diamond that looked like a pitcher’s mound.”
“It was very evident that the building was not used for personal storage but a ‘Commercial Sports Facility,’” while allegedly lacking requirements such as emergency lights, panic bars on doors, restrooms other than a portable restroom, and a drinkable water supply, information in the violation notice aleges.
The appeal to the ZHB claims the notice is “erroneous as ‘commercial facility’ implies a gainful activity or business open to the public,” while “the only people accessing and utilizing the property are invitees and guests.”
The ZHB decision claims the township revised its zoning ordinance to add a commercial sports facility as a conditional use in the commercial-industrial district, alleging the Millers asked for the property to be rezoned as such, and the request was granted.
The Millers requested a conditional use permit for a commercial sports facility in July 2019 and gained the township’s approval based on conditions including issuance of state and federal environmental permits, but “to date, Appellants have not met the necessary conditions to move forward with their land development plan,” according to the ZHB decision.
The decision claims the site was advertised as “The Training Shed,” that it was “open to the public” because it was allegedly used by at least two sports organizations open to any youth participant who signed up, and that participants were allegedly “charged for their use of the facility.”
At a hearing Tuesday, Magisterial District Judge Tony Little put the township’s request for fines for alleged zoning violations on hold for 60 days to give the common pleas court time to act on the other issues, which could potentially result in the erasure of the alleged violations.
