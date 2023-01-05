From gaining firsthand work experience to a two-year program at a career and technical school, students with disabilities have a wide array of opportunities to transition into a meaningful adult life thanks to the Lincoln Intermediate Unit 12 (LIU 12).
Through its secondary transition to adult life programs, LIU 12 continues educating students with disabilities on life skills and prepares them with hands-on career developmental experiences, according to Jessica Timcheck, work experience coordinator. Most of the transition programs serve students who are 17 to 21 years old, Timcheck said.
“A lot of families don’t know about the programs and options that are out there,” Timcheck said.
LIU 12 offers transition programs at: Gettysburg Outlets Work Based Transition Program; New Visions Hanover Campus and New Visions Leg-Up Farm Campus; New Oxford Training Site; Project SEARCH; Senior-to-Senior School to Work Transition Program; and YTech-X at York County School of Technology, according to its website.
The program at the Outlet Shoppes at Gettysburg offers paid and volunteer work experience for students with support by classroom staff who serve as job coaches, the LIU 12 website reads.
With a focus on independent living skills, New Visions is a transition program located in the Hanover area and Leg-Up Farm in Mount Wolf offers potential opportunities in safety and security, apartment style maintenance, shopping and budgeting, food and dining services, and customer service, the website reads.
The New Oxford Training Site, located in the central office of LIU 12, provides a vocational training experience with a focus on functional academics supporting transition and pre-employment skills, according to the website.
A nationally-recognized program located at WellSpan hospitals in Gettysburg and York, Project SEARCH is a one-year program that gives students real-life job experiences in a medical setting with the support of a curriculum focusing on employability and independent living skills, the website reads.
Located at the East Berlin Area Community Center (EBACC), the Senior-to-Senior Program offers students the chance to spend half their day in a vocational setting and the other half in a classroom with opportunities including grounds keeping, clerical and office work, retail, donation center collection, and event setup and teardown, according to the website.
While the Senior-to-Senior Program has been at EBACC for three years now, Timcheck said it was previously at Cross Keys Village — The Brethren Home Community in New Oxford. Students have been returning to Cross Keys Village once a week, according to Timcheck.
YTech-X, a partnership between the LIU 12 and York County School of Technology, has a goal to provide students an advantage in gaining employment through real-life work experiences in technical areas, according to the LIU 12 website.
“Different programs require different levels of independence,” Timcheck said.
Some students who have a more fine-tuned skillset and can navigate a building on their own might go through Project SEARCH, Timcheck said, adding that there will be support through all the programs.
These programs are important because they give students with disabilities so many options and potential career paths after high school, Timcheck said.
“They can leave high school and be ready to go into what is coming next, whether that be a job or going into a day program,” Timcheck said. “It provides a smooth transition to go from one thing to the next.”
Timcheck’s favorite part of the job is when she gets to interact with students.
“I enjoy seeing them grow and expand their skills,” Timcheck said, adding that she has seen students become more independent and a self-advocate for themselves.
If students are interested in any of these programs, Timcheck recommends they speak with their home district’s special education director.
“We, as the LIU, appreciate the support of our local school districts,” Timcheck said.
For more information, visit the LIU 12 website at iu12.org/LIU12, click “Programs & Services” and then “Secondary Transition to Adult Life.”
