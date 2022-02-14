David Waybright knew how to overcome adversity.
He raised two children, Keith and Christy, as a single father. He was a farmer his entire life, served Cumberland Township as a supervisor for 24 years, and lived with cancer for almost a decade.
“Dad taught us all of the core values we live by today — strength, independence, a strong work ethic — and he prepared us for life,” Christy said Saturday morning in her brother’s kitchen. “The last 10 years have been a roller coaster ride. There were a lot of twists and turns, ups and downs but he would never quit.”
David died Thursday morning at Gettysburg Hospital at the age of 68.
“He never, ever, ever said ‘I’m done,’ until Wednesday morning. I went in and he said ‘Bea, it’s over, I am sure it’s over,’” his wife of 31 years, Bea Waybright, said.
Bea and David met in 1988 at her friend’s beauty shop.
“He was this wooly looking guy sitting in a chair. The more she cut, the cuter he got,” Bea said.
Bea’s friend gave David her phone number and he called the next day. They played phone tag for a while. Eventually, Bea drove to his farm on Mason Dixon Road.
“I said ‘I am going to find that old, rusty, brown pickup truck,’” she said.
Still no luck, but then she had a revelation — farmers come back to their houses at lunchtime. They finally connected and went to Herr Tavern for a date.
“It was like it was my first date ever. I went upstairs looking through my closet, I was so excited,” Bea said.
David called her every day and they married in August 1990 after he proposed on the Cape May, New Jersey, Ferry Boat.
“He never got on his knee, he just started putting this ring on,” Bea said.
A few years ago, he made up for that shortcoming.
“He bought me this diamond, got on his knees, and said ‘will you be my wife forever?’” Bea said.
Before NASCAR racer Dale Earnhardt died in 2001, David was a big fan of the sport and traveled to races all over the East Coast. Bea wasn’t a racing fan but agreed to join him on one condition — David upgrade his accommodations from sleeping in the back of a truck and relieving himself in a bush.
“I said ‘this girl doesn’t squat anywhere,’ so he bought a camper,” Bea said.
David repaid the favor and stepped out of his comfort zone in 2008 when Bea wanted to open the Mary-Penn Bed and Breakfast.
“I really didn’t think he would be the kind of man who would want to be involved with people but he loved it, he enjoyed it so much,” Bea said. “He loved to entertain, breakfast could go for two hours because he would sit there and talk to guests.”
David also loved to farm, hunt, serve the township, and spend time with his family.
“He was more excited when the grandkids got something (hunting) than when he did,” Bea said.
When David had a successful hunt, which was often, he stuffed the animal and hung it in his house.
“Every time he went hunting, I said ‘don’t bring another head home,’” Bea said.
“He didn’t listen,” David’s cousin, Jim Waybright, said.
David ran for Cumberland Township supervisor in 1996, a position once held by his grandfather.
“He told me that as a little boy he would sit on a wooden box in the truck with pappy and they would go around and look at the bridges that needed to be repaired,” Bea said.
The township changed immensely throughout David’s time on the board, but he always saw himself as an advocate for its farming roots.
“He was a great steward of the land and we all knew that,” former Supervisor Barb Underwood said. “His desire was to keep the ag community viable in Cumberland.”
Cumberland Township Vice Chair Shaun Phiel echoed Underwood’s remarks.
“Dave exuded an appreciation for what the land had to offer both in his business and in his leisure time,” Phiel said.
At David’s urging, the township devoted funds in its 2022 budget to AgLand preservation.
“The Ag Preservation line item in partnership with the county and the Commonwealth of PA, will help preserve a passion of Dave’s for many generations to come,” Phiel said.
Township meetings could extend late into the night, sometimes past midnight. They were occasionally extremely heated, especially when a controversial development was proposed. David sat in his chair and patiently listened to all sides of an argument.
“He was never abrupt or rude to any of them,” Underwood said. “He was so even-tempered. He had the right personality for being a supervisor.”
David served as a mentor to many new supervisors, including Phiel.
“As a new supervisor I had many questions and ideas for Cumberland Township and Dave was a great listener. He would listen contently to all the questions and ideas; he would give me insightful responses based on his years of experience at Cumberland Township and his overall knowledge of this great community,” Phiel said.
David also taught Phiel the importance of “less is more.”
“Dave was concise in his responses and expressing his thoughts,” Phiel said. “He had many years of experience in so many circumstances, I always knew when he did speak there was a lot behind what he said, even though not a lot was said.”
Jim served as a supervisor in Mount Joy Township for several years so he and David often discussed issues facing the adjoining municipalities.
“Farming, we shoot from the hip. You get up every morning and the world changes in 15 minutes,” Jim said. “When it comes to the township, you need to be focused, think it through and be calm. Dave thought it through.”
David enjoyed farming because “it was his time with God and time to figure things out,” Bea said. Doctors told him almost 10 years ago he shouldn’t expect to live for more than four years so Christy suggested he take time to do things he enjoys.
“His reply back to me was ‘well, I really enjoy farming,’” Christy said.
Doctor appointments and hospital stays were a big part of David’s life over the past decade. He was also involved in two serious traffic accidents and learned his left anterior artery was 99 percent blocked.
“Even in the hardest times, when the odds were against him, he was so positive,” Bea said. “He kept working through all this.”
David loved to make people smile, and did so yearly by planting a sunflower field on a portion of his property, said Underwood.
“People would come from miles around when they were up and blooming on a sunny day,” Underwood said.
David’s funeral will be held at 1 p.m., today at Mount Joy Lutheran Church. Bea expects a large crowd, including frequent guests of the bed and breakfast. As a final gift to his family, David relieved some stress and shared his wishes for his sendoff.
“He told me everything. He didn’t want a suit, he just wanted casual clothes,” Bea said.
