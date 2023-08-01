Two Adams County Children and Youth Services (ACCYS) employees and one former employee were charged Tuesday with two counts each of endangering the welfare of children stemming from their supervision and provision of services to a 15-month-old who died, according to Adams County District Attorney Brian Sinnett.
A statewide investigating grand jury found that Steven Murphy, 63, of Dillsburg, Clarissa Kiessling, 44, of Hanover, and Sherri DePasqua, 46, of Dillsburg, “were directly or indirectly involved” with the victim’s case through their ACCYS roles and recommended all three face endangering the welfare of children charges, according to the presentment.
Murphy was an ACCYS caseworker, while Kiessling was a supervisor of Murphy and DePasqua, assistant administrator of ACCYS, according to officials.
Adams County commissioners approved Murphy's separation from employment effective July 14 at their July 12 meeting. It is unclear if Kiessling and DePasqua are still employed at the agency.
Felisha Lynn Ellis, now 29, formerly of Gardners, was accused of causing her 15-month-old daughter Iris’s death in 2020 after allegedly telling authorities she “shook the baby repeatedly,” according to a state police news release.
Ellis pleaded guilty to murder of the third degree in October 2021 and was sentenced to serve 12 to 30 years in state prison.
“As a result of that homicide investigation and prosecution, it became apparent that several serious failures occurred at the supervision and reunification process of this case,” Sinnett said during a press conference Tuesday. “Iris’s murder was very likely avoidable had Adams County Children and Youth Services not violated the duty of care they had to Iris and her older sister.”
Ellis called 9-1-1 about 8:50 a.m. May 29, 2020, saying “she dropped her daughter” who “was not breathing,” according to the release.
The child “was flown to Hershey Medical Center” where doctors said, “the girl had numerous, very specific injuries that were not consistent with a simple fall,” the release reads.
“When interviewed, Ellis told us that she only got custody of her children back in February,” according to state police.
The little girl died May 31, 2020 “from the injuries that she sustained,” according to the release.
This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.