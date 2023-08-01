Sinnett
Adams County District Attorney Brian Sinnett held a press conference at the Pennsylvania State Police, Gettysburg Barracks, Tuesday regarding the Adams County Children and Youth Services investigation. The photo next to Sinnett is Iris Mummert, a 15-month-old who died on May 31, 2020. (Vanessa Pellechio Sanders/Gettysburg Times)

Two Adams County Children and Youth Services (ACCYS) employees and one former employee were charged Tuesday with two counts each of endangering the welfare of children stemming from their supervision and provision of services to a 15-month-old who died, according to Adams County District Attorney Brian Sinnett.

A statewide investigating grand jury found that Steven Murphy, 63, of Dillsburg, Clarissa Kiessling, 44, of Hanover, and Sherri DePasqua, 46, of Dillsburg, “were directly or indirectly involved” with the victim’s case through their ACCYS roles and recommended all three face endangering the welfare of children charges, according to the presentment.

