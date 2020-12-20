As the Carroll Valley Borough continues to manage its way through challenging times, the Council approved its 2021 budget on Dec. 15. The spending plan avoids raising tax rates while still providing quality services to its 4,000 residents.
Since 2012, the property tax rate has held steady at 2.45 mills (24.5 cents on each one hundred dollars of assessed values of land and buildings). It will remain unchanged for 2021. The distribution of the total tax paid breaks down as follows: Carroll Valley 13.7%, fire tax 1.4%, Adams County 23.5% and Fairfield School District 61.2%.
