Following his mother’s footsteps, Penn State Master Gardener Martin Malone sought to blossom as a gardener.
“I wanted to take the class to learn to do it right,” Malone said.
He participated in the Penn State Extension Master Gardener training program, instantly learning it was more than a hobby.
Malone recalled how his mother kept a plaque that read, “A garden is a thing of beauty and a job forever.”
There is no such thing as “a maintenance-free garden,” according to Malone.
The Penn State Extension Master Gardener basic training program is open to community members 18 years and older who have an interest in becoming volunteers and sharing gardening information with the public through outreach, according to the Penn State Extension website.
Administered at the county level, the program requires trainees to participate in 40 or more hours of classroom training, score at least 80 percent on the midterm and final exams, and complete 50 hours of volunteering, according to the website.
Penn State Extension educators and university professors teach the horticultural classes’ wide range of topics including, “botany, plant propagation, soil health and fertilizer management, composting, controlling pests safely, entomology, plant diseases, indoor plants, vegetables, tree and small fruits, lawn care, pruning, woody ornamentals, herbaceous plants, native plants, weeds and invasives, and landscape design,” according to the website.
Penn State trains gardeners to become a resource by providing reliable information, Malone said.
“You really do learn a lot becoming a master gardener,” said Kim Kleppinger, a Penn State Master Gardener from Adams County.
Penn State Master Gardener Debby Luquette said she also needed to pull together a 15-to-20-minute presentation as part of the program, but she was able to select a topic of her choice. She created a presentation centered on beneficial insects, since she finds them a fascinating aspect to gardening.
Through the coursework, Kleppinger noted how each trainee finds a particular topic or subject matter that is exciting to learn more about, which prompts their research selections.
Master Gardeners educate the public by writing newspaper columns, speaking at schools, holding an information booth at the Adams County Farmers Market, and offering a hotline for people to ask gardening questions, according to the members.
The Master Gardener hotline is open through September on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Master Gardeners can take samples on Mondays and Fridays.
Those with gardening questions are encouraged to email, with photos if possible, to adamsmg@psu.edu or stop by the Penn State Extension, 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Gettysburg.
A garden, created in 2002 by landscape artist Jim Paddock, has been located outside the Adams County Agricultural and Natural Resources Center for 20 years, Malone said. Native plants are outside the center, providing food for native insects and birds.
For example, monarch butterflies enjoy the milkweed, Luquette said, noting many plants assist pollinating insects, such as bees.
“Plants are givers and animals are takers,” said Penn State Master Gardener Dan George.
Master Gardener training begins Wednesday, Sept. 28 and runs through Wednesday, March 15, 2023.
For those interested in learning more about gardening and horticulture, contact Mary Ann Ryan at mar35@psu.edu for more information and an application.
The community can stay up to date with gardening information and tips on the organization’s Facebook page, Penn State Master Gardeners in Adams County.
