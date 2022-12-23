A 10-year-old boy allegedly drove an SUV the wrong way around Gettysburg’s Lincoln Square Wednesday night with his 6-year-old brother in the passenger seat, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP).
Police pursued the vehicle for approximately three miles until it struck a Met-Ed utility pole, according to state police.
“Both juveniles were uninjured and returned home to their mother,” police said in a release.
At 11:55 p.m., a trooper saw a red 2005 Ford Explorer traveling west on York Street (U.S. Route 30) in the Borough of Gettysburg with its headlights off, said police
“The vehicle then went the wrong way around the traffic circle,” leading the trooper to “initiate a traffic stop on the vehicle which failed to stop when the emergency lights and sirens were activated,” police said.
The vehicle allegedly began traveling “the wrong way on Baltimore Street and proceeded through several red traffic signals,” according to police.
The vehicle continued to swerve wildly across the road and fluctuated speed, said police. There was little traffic during the incident, according to police.
