Audience members join in Wednesday as artist-in-residence Nancy Walker leads fourth-graders in a dance at Upper Adams Intermediate School in Arendtsville. The 10-day residency focused on dance and other traditions of several European nations.
Artist-in-residence Nancy Walker leads fourth-graders in a folk dance Wednesday at Upper Adams Intermediate School in Arendtsville as part of a 10-day arts residency focusing on European folk traditions.
Audience members join in Wednesday as artist-in-residence Nancy Walker leads fourth-graders in a dance at Upper Adams Intermediate School in Arendtsville. A 10-day residency focused on folk traditions of several European nations.
Audience members join in Wednesday as artist-in-residence Nancy Walker leads fourth-graders in a dance at Upper Adams Intermediate School in Arendtsville. The 10-day residency focused on dance and other traditions of several European nations.
Artist-in-residence Nancy Walker leads fourth-graders in a folk dance Wednesday at Upper Adams Intermediate School in Arendtsville as part of a 10-day arts residency focusing on European folk traditions.
Artist-in-residence Nancy Walker, center, leads fourth-graders in a European folk dance Wednesday at Upper Adams Intermediate School as part of a 10-day program.
Submitted Photo
Audience members join in Wednesday as artist-in-residence Nancy Walker leads fourth-graders in a dance at Upper Adams Intermediate School in Arendtsville. A 10-day residency focused on folk traditions of several European nations.
Fourth-graders danced their way from Spain to Sweden Wednesday at Upper Adams Intermediate School as the culmination of a 10-day artist-in-residence program focused on Western European cultures.
Artists-in-residence Nancy Walker and Jef Savage, known as Danza Antiqua, led the program, which included folk dances and fairy tales from eight nations. All students at the Arendtsville school were involved, but at the center were fourth-graders, who put on a show in the gym for their schoolmates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.