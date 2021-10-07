Fourth-graders danced their way from Spain to Sweden Wednesday at Upper Adams Intermediate School as the culmination of a 10-day artist-in-residence program focused on Western European cultures.

Artists-in-residence Nancy Walker and Jef Savage, known as Danza Antiqua, led the program, which included folk dances and fairy tales from eight nations. All students at the Arendtsville school were involved, but at the center were fourth-graders, who put on a show in the gym for their schoolmates.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.