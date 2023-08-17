Bermudian Springs School District (BSSD) is contracting for an autistic support position for the upcoming school year due to a lack of applicants.
The school board recently approved a contract with General Healthcare Services for as-needed support staff services for the autistic support classroom for the 2023-24 school year.
Berm Superintendent Shane Hotchkiss said the district had one applicant up for approval on the agenda, but they were hoping to have a second position filled.
General Healthcare Services will provide substitute support staff “until we can hire someone permanently,” he said.
“The agreement will only be used to provide support for the autistic support classroom while we continue to advertise for an instructional aide for the program,” Hotchkiss said.
Hotchkiss said the position will be paid $29 per hour per the agreement.
In addition to the agreement for the vacant position, the school board approved the employment of Jordina Hughes of Middletown, to serve as an elementary school learning support aide for the autistic support classroom.
Hughes was hired to work 182 days at six-and-a-half hours per day at an hourly rate of $13.90, effective Aug. 21, according to the Aug. 8 meeting agenda.
In May, Berm officials discussed potentially opening an autistic support classroom at the elementary school this fall.
At the time, the new classroom was estimated to cost $240,840 including $225,840 for an autistic support teacher and two support staff and $15,000 for supplies and equipment, according to Bermudian Springs Business Manager Justin Peart.
Without the classroom, the total cost for outside placements would have been $317,368, Peart said.
Peart said adding the classroom would result in a savings of $76,528, not including transportation costs.
When asked if the district will still see a savings as previously presented, Hotchkiss said they “have not recalculated projected savings.”
This incoming class of early intervention students is one of the largest with the highest need identified as autistic support, according to Brian Booher, director of special education. Early intervention is identified by the Lincoln Intermediate Unit 12 (LIU 12) “as having developmental delays and other disabilities,” according to Booher.
The LIU will also provide some training to ensure the students they are bringing back get the information they need, “not just the services,” Booher said.
The proposed classroom would include four to five students identified for early intervention as well as bringing back one to two students each from outside placements and the consortium classroom created in partnership with Fairfield and Upper Adams school districts, Booher said, noting the total class size would range from six to nine students.
The proposal entailed hiring one teacher, two classroom aides, and one board certified behavior analyst, Booher said.
The school board previously hired Chelsey Holt of Orrtanna as the elementary school learning support teacher; she will head the autistic support classroom.
Hotchkiss said Holt has experience opening an autistic kindergarten through second grade classroom several years ago “from the ground up.”
Booher said they applied to the Pennsylvania Training and Technical Assistance Network (PaTTAN) autism initiative, which will essentially provide a boot camp training for the teacher, classroom aides, and other supporting staff.
Those interested in the support position may visit the district website for more information.
