Fairfield Fire and Emergency Medical Services Chief Bill Jacobs presented considerations for fire standards and department updates to the Liberty Township Board of Supervisors last week.
Jacobs pitched fire prevention standards to reiterate the importance of first responders’ ease of access in the backroads of communities.
The department is strict with its proactive planning and always likes to evaluate and take note of suitable ponds for water usage, he said.
“It has to be a good, clear pond for us to suck water out of,” Jacobs said.
It is crucial to update addresses to pinpoint water sources because during a structure fire, other company tankers are often tasked with filling tankers while local departments battle the blaze.
Landowners are encouraged to reach out to the township office to update and inform the fire department of ponds that they might not know about that could mean the difference in the event of an emergency.
“We are more than willing to do whatever we can for any resident in our territory,” he said.
Dry hydrants are maintained through annual spring flushing by the fire department, Jacobs said.
Jacobs has noted for years the dangerous development in the back wooded area of the township.
Jacobs asked the township to keep in mind that in the event of an emergency, one lane road areas like Bull Frog Road have no way to loop back and can result in a jam up of apparatus.
There are approximately 95 homes in the 45-square-mile coverage response area that are only accessible by special units, he said.
As fire trucks are eight and a half feet wide, without solid road shoulders, “You are going to get stuck,” he said.
Newer, lightweight constructed buildings are also burning at a much faster rate, causing more problems for fire departments, Jacobs said.
“Within about 15 minutes of a fire in a house, you can’t go inside, it is that unsafe,” he said.
Reflective signs displayed on a home are also imperative for emergency responders because global positioning systems (GPS) are not reliable for every area, and it is no longer like the days where each resident and individual farm was known personally.
“We don’t anymore. There is too much area for us to know and too many people and we don’t get back in there a whole lot,” Jacobs said.
Fairfield Fire and EMS also looks forward to welcoming the return of its first motorized fire engine, a restored 1928 Chevrolet with 1926 American LeFrance Chemical Wagon.
The chemical wagon is technically two original vehicles in one, as Fairfield’s first vehicle put into use was a 1926 American LaFrance Chemical Wagon, “that for some reason, they took all the stuff off the first truck and put it on a 1928 Chevy,” Jacobs said.
The fire company is purchasing the fully refurbished piece of history in installments, for a total price of $42,000, according to Jacobs.
“It was something we figured needed to stay in Fairfield,” he said.
Committee planning for special fundraising will soon be under way to collect donations without having to dip into department finances, Jacobs said.
The cherry red wagon rolled out with the rest of the department apparatus as Fairfield Fire and EMS provided its annual escort of Little League players April 30.
Anyone who may have pictures of the vintage truck in its heyday or of the original fire house is encouraged to reach out to the department to preserve community stories.
“We are looking to fill out our history,” he said.
Liberty’s board of supervisors meet the first Tuesday of the month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.