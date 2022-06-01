Roughly a dozen senior citizens learned a little something about all things tea at an Elder’s Luncheon at Saint John’s Lutheran Church in Fairfield last Thursday.
The Elder’s Luncheon, started in 1986, has been coordinated by longtime church member Dave Thomas since 2000.
The program’s purpose is to get retirees out of their homes and socializing with peers while enjoying an engaging presentation in the process, said Thomas.
Each luncheon features a different speaker or group. Previous programs have been about the symbolism of Civil War quilts, antique Christmas items, and unique kitchen gadgets.
“It is an afternoon of inspiration,” says Thomas.
Before the presentation begins, lunch is cooked and served by Thomas and church volunteers. The program “is important to our church, honors older members, and allows people who don’t attend our church to feel a part of it,” Thomas said.
This luncheon’s speaker was Bill Yeager, a resident of Middletown who collects teapots. Born in England to an American father in the Navy and British mother, Yeager came to the US on the original Queen Mary ship when he was 11 months old.
Thomas, a friend of Yeager, asked him to do a presentation on the history of tea, which required Yeager to do research since his expertise is teapots- specifically Sadler teapots, which are a type of teapot made in his home country from 1899 to 2000.
Yeager has collected Saddler teapots since 1972, when he received his first as a housewarming gift from his mother. From there, he became “addicted” to collecting teapots.
Currently, Yeager has 70 Sadler teapots in his collection. He displays some in his curio cabinet and the rest are in storage. His “Brown Betty,” a type of teapot made of clay and popular in England in the 1600s, is his favorite, as he said clay pots keep tea warmer longer than traditional porcelain pots.
Before Yeager’s presentation began, a luncheon of chicken and waffles, lima beans, mashed potatoes, and applesauce was served. Guests sat at two long tables and chatted amongst themselves, eager to learn more about tea. Tapioca pudding topped with whipped cream crowned with a cherry completed the midday meal.
At the start, Yeager gave the audience a brief history of tea, which was discovered accidentally in 2750 BC in China when tea leaves fell into hot water. He mentioned the different types of tea, including black, green, white, and oolong, and proper storage methods for each type.
Gesturing to his display, Yeager showed everyone a tradition tea brick and demonstrated how to use different infusers and strainers. Yeager noted his favorite tea is English breakfast. In his research, he discovered each tea has several health benefits; some improve digestion while others may reduce the risk of certain cancers. He brought tea recipes along to distribute to the audience and shared a selection from the book “Tea Time with God.”
The second part of Yeager’s presentation focused on teapots. He explained that teapots are important to him because of his English heritage and showed the audience his prized possession: his mother’s teapot she previously glued back together after breaking it, complete with original tea stains. Yeager brought about 10 of his Sadler teapots to display and explained the origin of each.
This was Yeager’s first presentation on teapots. To conclude, he invited guests to look at the teapots on display and encouraged them to touch them.
As Yeager quipped, “I can’t take them to the grave with me.”
After the lecture, guests were surprised with blueberry scones paired with blueberry tea, but the real surprise came at the end.
From a basket filled with the attendees’ names Thomas drew four. Each of those chosen got to take home a teapot from the demonstration.
