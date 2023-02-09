County officials plan to divvy up Conewago Township into three voting precincts, from its current two.
All precincts will continue to be served at Southeastern Adams Volunteer Emergency Services (SAVES), 5865 Hanover Road, Hanover, according to Adams County Commissioner Chair Randy Phiel.
“SAVES is one of our most enthusiastic and largest polls,” Phiel said.
Commissioners approved an addendum to an agreement Wednesday with Election Systems & Software LLC, which provides for the purchase of a DS200 Poll Place Scanner/Tabulator and ExpressVote voting machine. Officials indicated the total cost of both machines and installation is $12,975.
Phiel said he hopes adding a third precinct will “help expedite the lines.”
“It’s going to go to three precincts to improve the quality of customer service,” Phiel said.
The county elections and voter registration office is “responsible for establishing voting precincts and locations of polling places for each voting precinct,” according to the county website.
County Administrator Steve Nevada said it’s a cost the department must “absorb,” but it was budgeted, and the county has been anticipating the need.
Adams County Solicitor Molly Mudd said the board of elections petition with maps and census information was sent to the Department of State for a “pre-sign off” before it goes in front of the courts.
In comparison to other polling sites, Cumberland Township has four precincts with two in the township building, one in the Gettysburg Area School District administration building, and another at Barlow Fire Hall, according to the county website.
Other areas with three precincts include Gettysburg Borough and Reading Township.
Nevada said he believes the county will receive the new equipment in time for the upcoming primary election which is set for May 16. The General Election is Nov. 7, according to the county website.
Commissioner Marty Qually attended the meeting by phone.
Readers may contact Vanessa Sanders at vsanders@gettysburgtimes.com.
