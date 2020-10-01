New Oxford High School is one of the first high schools in the United States to receive the Gold Standard Challenge Grant from Next Gen Personal Finance (NGPF), of Palo Alto, Calif. Shown from left with the check are New Oxford High School business teachers Monica Bajaj, Patricia Bealmear and Crystal Tomecek.
New Oxford High School is one of the first high schools in the United States to receive a $10,000 Gold Standard Challenge Grant from Next Gen Personal Finance (NGPF), a Palo Alto, Calif., nonprofit committed to ensuring all students leave high school with the skills needed to thrive in an increasingly complex financial world, according to a release from the school district.
The NGPF Gold Standard Challenge recognizes and rewards high schools that commit to ensuring all students receive a one-semester personal finance course before graduating, the release reads.
