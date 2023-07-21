Volunteers helped restore and preserve Lincoln Cemetery Thursday as a part of America250PA’s third National Pennsylvania Day.
America250PA, an organization commemorating the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States and Pennsylvania’s integral role in forming the union, partnered with Adams County Historical Society, Lincoln Cemetery Project Association, Historic Gettysburg Adams County and Evergreen Cemetery Association to clean 240 headstones in the Lincoln Cemetery, the burial site of black citizens and Civil War veterans.
Lincoln Cemetery received a grant of $2,000 through a partnership between America250PA and Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful, an organization focusing on improving Pennsylvania’s communities. The grant money was used toward gravestone restoration, including purchasing crushed stone to level headstones, power washing equipment and D2, a chemical that helps restore older stones, said Andrew Dalton, executive director of the Adams County Historical Society.
“We were sent an email regarding the grant, and we applied,” Dalton said. “We very quickly received the news that we were awarded a $2,000 grant for the project.”
Over 20 volunteers turned out to help with the work at the cemetery Thursday. Along with washing the gravestones, volunteers also picked up debris in the grass, and helped cut the grass around the stones.
The focus of the day’s cleaning efforts was spent power washing the granite gravestones, said Brian Kennell, superintendent of Evergreen Cemetery.
“We have to be careful which ones we select to power wash because you don’t want to hurt the polish on these granite monuments,” he said.
Kennell and his employee, Chuck O’Dell, donated their labor for the day.
“It’s an honor,” he said. “What’s really heartfelt for me and important is that I grew up in Gettysburg. A lot of the black members of the community I went to school with and knew their families. Some of these are ancestors of very dear friends of mine.”
It is crucial to keep the gravestones clean, said Jean Green, president of Lincoln Cemetery Project Association.
“A lot of the stones, especially in the older part of the cemetery, we want to preserve them because they’ve been there since the early 1800s,” she said. “Not only those, but all of the stones, because if they get to be in bad condition and crumble, that would take away what the families had purchased.”
For Linda Golden, volunteer and Lincoln Cemetery board member, preservation and restoration is important as she has ancestors who are buried in the cemetery.
“I have relatives from New York and Michigan,” she said. “They call all the time for information on our relatives that are buried here.”
Ann Brennan, director of projects and programming for America250PA, said donating time to preservation and restoration efforts is a noble cause.
“America250PA recognizes the impact that volunteerism has on our communities, and encourages every Pennsylvanian to get involved,” she said.
Kristin Paradise, central regional director for Gov. Josh Shapiro, believes there should be more programs and events similar to what took place at the cemetery Thursday.
“Our mission right now is to be as out and about as we can, and any time we can give back to our community is the most noble thing we can do right now,” she said. “Given the history in Gettysburg and this cemetery in particular, we should be doing this all the time.”
