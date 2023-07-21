Volunteers helped restore and preserve Lincoln Cemetery Thursday as a part of America250PA’s third National Pennsylvania Day.

America250PA, an organization commemorating the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States and Pennsylvania’s integral role in forming the union, partnered with Adams County Historical Society, Lincoln Cemetery Project Association, Historic Gettysburg Adams County and Evergreen Cemetery Association to clean 240 headstones in the Lincoln Cemetery, the burial site of black citizens and Civil War veterans.

