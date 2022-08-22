A preliminary land development plan for a portion of the proposed Brookview Solar project won approval from Mount Joy Township supervisors.
Construction cannot move forward until after supervisors approve a final plan.
Only the portion of the Brookview proposal in the Agricultural Conservation (AC) zoning district was at issue during the supervisors’ regular meeting Thursday, Aug. 18. Another portion in the Baltimore Pike Corridor district is the subject of ongoing litigation.
Supervisors negotiated during the meeting with representatives of the industrial-scale project’s Florida-based parent company, NextEra Energy Resources, who objected to efforts to make changes at the end of a process that began more than two years ago.
The approval includes three conditions resulting from the negotiations. Further conditions could perhaps be part of a final approval, township attorney Susan Smith said.
NextEra must consider using some type of “agricultural” rather than chain-link perimeter fencing, potentially with a few inches of clearance at the bottom to allow movement of animals. Township officials claim the switch could save NextEra money.
NextEra must pay for any damage to township roads by construction activities.
NextEra must consider using solar panels and other electronic components made in the United States. Supervisor Terry Scholle, citing his career experience relating to national security, claimed Chinese-made components contain “back door” features that could compromise the national electric grid’s security. NextEra representatives said they would relay the concerns to upper management.
The NextEra representatives rejected other proposals voiced by Supervisor Chair Bernie Mazer, including testing by NextEra of water in nearby wells for any heavy metals and an increase in the distance from which project components must be set back from residential or historic properties.
A change from the 50-foot residential minimum setback specified in the township’s ordinance would require a “total redevelopment of the site, so the answer is ‘no,’” NextEra attorney Jeremy Frey said.
The township recently amended its ordinance to hike the setback to 250 feet, but by law the plan is subject to the ordinance as it was when NextEra filed it.
“You don’t get to rewrite your ordinance” at the end of the process to include a “wish list,” NextEra attorney Paul Minnich said.
The rules cannot change when “we’re right on the half-yard line,” he said. Solar panels are a use permitted “by right” in the AC district, Minnich said.
The township respects “the rule of law,” but must be “constantly alert” to any needed changes in law as conditions change, Mazer claimed.
Without the rule of law, “chaos prevails,” Scholle said.
The preliminary plan totals 39 pages plus lengthy attached studies, Frey said. It includes properties totaling 528 acres in the AC district, of which solar panels would occupy 88 acres, said NextEra engineer Robert Matejczyk.
According to state law, the township must approve plans if they comply with ordinances, Frey said. The decision is not based on “whether you like this plan,” he said. The township’s engineer and zoning officer have reviewed plans and noted issues which NextEra is addressing, he said. The issues are mostly administrative rather than “substantive,” with none rising to a level that would justify rejecting the plan, Frey said.
Minnich asked whether other projects have been subjected to the same procedures as Brookview. Mazer said no other project has equaled Brookview’s “scale and complexity.” Township attorney Susan Smith claimed the supervisors have “discretion” in some procedural matters.
Two abstain
Voting for the approval were supervisors Mazer, Scholle, and Gil Clark. The latter joined the board of supervisors Thursday. He served previously as a supervisor, and was appointed by the board to fill the seat of Judy Morley. She resigned due to business and travel obligations, Mazer said.
Abstaining were Todd McCauslin and Christine Demas. During a break in the meeting, both said they abstained after Smith declined to provide a written statement regarding whether they had a conflict of interest. During the meeting, Smith said such determinations were a personal legal matter outside her role as the township’s attorney.
Also during the meeting Frey cited case law he claimed required supervisors who had opposed the project in the past to abstain. Demas and McCauslin were legal parties in opposition to the plan but withdrew after being elected last November.
About 20 audience members were present. Several took part in a public-comment period that lasted about 25 minutes.
Among speakers was Tom Newhart, who said it defies common sense to think that thousands of glass-fronted solar panels would not lead increased stormwater runoff that could damage adjoining properties including his own, especially given the presence of some significant slopes. NextEra representatives said the company’s engineer and the township’s zoning officer and engineer concurred with the plan’s stormwater calculations.
Attorney Walter Tilley, who represents some of the property owners prepared to lease land to NextEra, said accepting new technology is always difficult and “this project will ultimately work out for good.”
Negotiations such as those during the meeting would have been helpful earlier in the process, NextEra representatives said. Frey claimed attempts to arrange such talks in April faltered when some landowners who oppose the project declined to consider anything less than a residential setback increase to 250 feet.
NextEra erred by not seeking sufficient community engagement early in the process, Mazer charged.
Minnich agreed “better outreach” and “more communication” might have reduced the “divisiveness” that has arisen. He said Brookview will work toward” healing” as it becomes be a long-term presence in the community.
Also Thursday, township engineer Erik Vranich said he and Smith have begun discussions with firms that could review a lengthy study of glare the Brookview panels could cast onto adjoining roads and properties. The ordinance required NextEra to submit the study.
After Vranich and township Zoning and Code Enforcement Officer Shannon Hare said they lack professional expertise to evaluate the study, the supervisors voted last month to spend up to $20,000 to hire a lighting engineer or equivalent professional to do so. The supervisors can review the professional’s evaluation of the study as they approach a decision on Brookview’s final land development plan, Smith said.
