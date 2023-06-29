A fire that spread through an unoccupied building at 202 Carlisle St., Gettysburg, began in a kitchen, Pennsylvania State Police Deputy Fire Marshal Jonathan Wolfe said.
The fire call was dispatched just before midnight Monday. Firefighters were on scene until about 5 a.m. Tuesday.
“The fire started in the kitchen area, which if you’re standing on Carlisle Street and facing the residence, would be on the rear right hand side. The fire then spread to the remainder of the structure,” said Wolfe.
Wolfe said he believed “the potential cause(s) of the fire to be accidental in nature but that the cause is under investigation.”
“The third story was an attic space, the second was bedrooms/sleeping areas, and the first floor was a common area,” he said. “It was definitely a very nice house. I hated seeing that happen to it.”
One firefighter was injured and taken to a local hospital, according to a Gettysburg Fire Department release.
More than 75 firefighters responded from local counties and Maryland.
For emergency responders who took part in the overnight incident, Federal Pointe Grill, 90 Buford Ave., Gettysburg, is offering a free breakfast and drink through June 30. Responders are to show their emergency department identification to the server when ordering.
“Thank YOU to all our emergency workers who put their lives on the line on June 27th,” reads a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.