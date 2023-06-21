Sisters Ava and Audrey Stambaugh are in closer harmony than ever thanks to a music camp this week.
Involved with the Gettysburg Children’s Choir, the Bermudian Springs students wanted to continue their passion for music at “Let’s Sing Together: Youth Choir Camp.”
The camp will present a concert on Friday at 11:30 a.m. at the Adams County Arts Council, 125 S. Washington St., Gettysburg.
The concert, which will feature seven songs, is free to attend, according to Matt Carlson, the artistic director of the Gettysburg Children’s Choir who is leading the camp with Brent Talbot. The camp is held in partnership with the Adams County Arts Council.
Ava and Audrey were happy to see Talbot, the former director of the choir, return to Gettysburg for camp this week.
“It’s very exciting,” Audrey said. “They both inspired me in different ways. Mr. Carlson and Dr. Talbot make such a great team.”
This is the 11th camp Talbot and Carlson worked together.
Talbot, who served as artistic director of the organization for 12 years, is now the head of music at the University of Illinois at Chicago.
Talbot said he was excited to return to the camp and collaborate once again with Carlson.
The two joked about how they share a brain and have the camp down to a science.
“It’s really special having him back,” Carlson said.
Talbot spoke of Carlson’s talent for arranging and composing music, where he developed his passion for it through the children’s choir.
“This has been the incubation space,” Talbot said. “Some of his projects were published. Those all happened here.”
During the camp, Audrey, a rising freshman, has enjoyed getting a leadership opportunity in working with beginner singers.
“I’ve learned how to spend more time singing with other people and blending my sound,” said Ava, a rising sixth grader.
Featuring third through ninth grades, the camp runs from 9 a.m. to noon from Monday through Friday. In addition to working with experienced instructors, participants have the chance to develop their voices through musical exercises and activities.
About two-thirds of the camp is made up of regular members of the Gettysburg Children’s Choir, while others will be encouraged to audition, said Carlson.
Auditions for the Gettysburg Children’s Choir are set for Aug. 28. For more information about the choir, visit gettysburgcc.org.
The Gettysburg Children’s Choir is a nonprofit organization that provides a high-quality choral program outside of schools for students from third through 12th grade, according to the organization’s website.
