A police officer may be hired to work full time in the Upper Adams School District.
Nothing has been decided, but school board members discussed the option April 12, when district Superintendent Wesley Doll recommended forming a partnership with local law enforcement.
A person with expertise is needed to oversee the district’s emergency planning and training, “build positive relationships with students and the entire school community,” and use arrest powers “in a situation that could not be de-escalated,” Superintendent Doll said.
Biglerville Police Chief Craig Hartley said he has spoken with retired Pennsylvania State Police Trooper James O’Shea, who is interested in serving as school resource officer (SRO) full time when school is in session.
A week earlier, the board reviewed a preliminary 2022-23 budget presentation that included $87,565 for an SRO.
The price could be lower if the district can provide some equipment, and a second-year price would certainly be lower because it would not include start-up equipment and uniform costs, said Hartley.
In addition, district Business Manager Shelley Hobbs said grants could total as much as $39,500 for the year, but there is no guarantee grants would be awarded.
The matter of a vehicle remained up in the air. Options would include the district equipping one of its own vehicles for the SRO’s general use, Hartley said. If needed, a cruiser could be picked up from the police station, he said.
An agreement could be made with the Borough of Arendtsville to provide arrest powers for an officer at the Upper Adams Intermediate School there, board attorney Robert McQuaide said.
Whether an SRO is needed at all is among issues to be discussed during a board committee meeting at 6:30 p.m. on May 3 in the board room at Biglerville High School, President Tom Wilson said.
So far this school year, “we’ve had upwards of almost 20 criminal arrests,” Hartley said.
Also to be discussed is the option of hiring armed security personnel who do not have arrest powers, Wilson said.
During the meeting’s public comment portion, retired Pennsylvania State Trooper Bob Gano said his local firm, G-Force Security Solutions, already provides trained school safety officers for six area districts, including those in Fairfield and Littlestown.
Gano said his firm could provide an officer for some $23,000 less per year than the budget presentation estimate, and regular police would make any needed arrests for free. Gano said he is an Upper Adams parent and a “fiscal conservative.”
Wilson said he would share information provided by Gano with board members prior to the May 3 meeting.
Also during the public comment portion, Wilson read aloud a letter from resident Chuck Stump, who expressed confidence in Gano’s firm but urged the board to “fully justify this position and explain how it would be paid for.” Stump also took note of growth in the district budget’s unassigned fund balance and expressed opposition to any tax increase at a time of high inflation.
