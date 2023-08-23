Following a large turnout and nearly 30 people speaking during Monday’s Gettysburg Area School District (GASD) Board meeting, on Tuesday Vice President Mike Dickerson said the tennis coach’s gender identity “has never once been an issue.”
For the second time Monday, the GASD Board failed to take action on whether to renew David Yates’ contract for the high school girls’ tennis coaching position.
“The public outcry is unfortunately painting this as a transgender issue, claiming it’s based on discrimination. In reality, it is a personnel issue, nothing more, nothing less,” Dickerson said.
Yates’ name was among other human resource recommendations set for seemingly routine approvals, specifically under employment of fall coaching contracts as the high school girls’ tennis coach at a salary of $2,682.
On the district website, the girls’ tennis coach is listed as Sasha Yates. Yates said she identifies as a transwoman.
While Dickerson can understand the frustration of taxpayers as “it appears that government entities are withholding information,” he can “attest that the board is not intentionally withholding anything, legally we are required to protect and respect the privacy of all interested parties and cannot discuss the details publicly.”
“The district has been aware of Coach Yates’ transition for almost two years, and the gender identity of Coach Yates has never once been an issue, in fact Coach Yates’ contract has been renewed several times. I’m hoping this can all be resolved in a timely matter,” said Dickerson.
Potentially, Yates’ contract renewal as head coach could be on the Sept. 5 board agenda “for further discussion or a possible vote,” said Dickerson.
During public comment Monday, a 2021 Gettysburg Area High School (GAHS) graduate said she might not be here without Coach Yates.
When crossing the stage to graduate, Chelsea Zimmann, who disclosed she suffers from borderline personality disorder, said she was crying not from sadness of leaving high school but due to not believing she was alive and made it there that day.
“Coach Yates is one of the very few people who got me through that high school experience,” Zimmann said.
At tennis practice, Zimmann was encouraged to be herself and work through her issues to figure out who she truly was.
Zimmann said Yates not only exceled as a coach but also provided the tennis team with things she didn’t have to, such as donuts when winning a game.
She recommended the board retain Yates “as she is one of the most important people that have happened to me in my life.”
GAHS sophomore Paul Kennedy, a member of the tennis team, said the tennis players are the people this has been truly impacting.
There is no individual more qualified to coach the tennis teams than Yates, who is “very accomplished and passionate” about the sport, Kennedy said.
District officials said Yates has been employed as the girls’ tennis coach for fall seasons in 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022, and as the boys’ tennis coach for spring seasons in 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022.
Nell Matthews, who has known Yates for six years, transformed her own tennis programs into a feeder program for the high school tennis team.
Matthews operates a tennis club and program for youth.
Matthews said Yates has been “a passionate tennis player since the age of 8,” and “is positive both on and off the court, even now in this room.”
Yates’ performance reviews “have all been exemplary” and remains the administration’s choice for the girls’ tennis coach, according to Matthews.
“Frankly, I am appalled and flabbergasted that her contract is in jeopardy because some of you feel uncomfortable,” Matthews said.
Sonya Del Tredici, the mother of Paul and Spencer Kennedy, said her family has found Coach Yates to be “professional, appropriate, friendly,” and “an excellent coach.”
Speaking from a professional capacity, Del Tredici is a leader of LGBTQ health curriculum at York Hospital.
“It does not hurt our children to be in the presence of trans people. The existence of trans people does not hurt our children. What hurts our children is discrimination against trans people,” which particularly impacts “the most vulnerable students who are transgender themselves,” according to Del Tredici.
Janet Riggs, chair of the Gettysburg Borough Human Relations Commission, said she would like to think the school board “would not discriminate against anyone based on their sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, or gender expression when making hiring decisions.”
“You may or may not be aware, but Gettysburg Borough has an anti-discrimination ordinance that specifically addresses such discrimination. Although Gettysburg Area School District reaches beyond the borough, it seems to me you would want your policies and practices to be consistent with that ordinance,” Riggs said.
Additionally, Riggs said the Pennsylvania Human Relations Act “prohibits discrimination in employment based on sex, which includes gender identity and expression.”
During public comment Monday, some community members alleged Yates previously changed in the girls’ locker room and was in a female student restroom in April.
Steve Carbaugh, a parent, opposed Yates’ contract renewal after an alleged incident with his daughter on April 12 around 1:50 p.m.
Carbaugh claimed his daughter was in the female restroom before one of her sporting events and allegedly ran into Yates when exiting the bathroom stall.
“I put the custody of my child in your hands during the day. It’s my job as a parent to protect my child, and this administration has not done that,” Carbaugh said, noting there is no reason a 16-year-old should feel uncomfortable in the bathroom.
After his daughter notified coaches, Carbaugh said he contacted GAHS Principal Jeremy Lusk who “seemed very unknowledgeable about the incident” the following day.
In a long conversation with Lusk, Carbaugh said he learned of another incident during which Yates allegedly changed her clothes in the girls’ locker room with the varsity girls’ soccer team.
Alexandria Escalera said she doesn’t know Coach Yates, but the issue is not about her qualifications.
“It was about the bathrooms,” Escalera said.
Ed Fleming also expressed concern about an adult coach allegedly going into a student bathroom and locker room.
Fleming claimed this is “not a trans issue.”
Yates confirmed the two incidents occurred, but not in the way portrayed.
With the bathroom incident, there was no official action from the district, according to Yates.
“There was a conversation,” Yates said. “Nothing was put in writing.”
Yates said she “accepted the compromise of the school administration issuing me a key to a private single occupancy changing room that is used for sports officials.”
“I did this to show that I can be reasonable and that it is not about me, but it is about what is in the best interests of the student athletes,” Yates said.
Yates provided a letter purportedly signed by Lusk that indicates she met with GASD Athletic Director Casey Thurston on Sept. 15, 2022, to discuss concerns brought up by students and parents.
Thurston allegedly told Yates on Sept. 2, 2022, that she “should not be changing (your clothing) amongst students in the locker room,” the letter reads.
“I was changing my top in a secluded area away from others. I did not get down to my bra and panties as they suggested,” Yates said.
On Tuesday, GASD Communications Coordinator Becci Leathery said district staff have their own facilities separate from students.
“The expectation is that staff use their own facilities except to check in or monitor. The district is taking this matter very seriously and continues to look into it,” according to Leathery.
District officials did not answer questions as to whether there is an existing policy that prohibits all district staff, including coaches, from using student restrooms and locker rooms.
With no coaching contract in place and the fall sports’ season under way, the tennis team is currently being coached “by a mixture” of athletic staff and high school administrators, district officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.