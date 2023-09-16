Carroll Valley Mayor Ron Harris cast the deciding vote to move toward looser regulation of chicken coops.
Borough council members split 3-3 Tuesday on potentially removing ordinance language that limits where coops may be placed on private properties.
State law gives mayors power to break ties, which Harris did by voting for David Lillard’s motion. Also joining Lillard in voting affirmatively were Bruce Carr and Kari Buterbaugh. Casting opposing votes were President Richard Mathews, Vice President Michael Wight, and John Schubring. Jessica Kraft was absent.
The motion directed the borough planning commission to develop language stating that coops must only comply with existing “setback” rules, which determine the minimum permissible distance between an accessory structure and property boundaries. Setbacks vary according to zoning district.
The next planning commission meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Oct. 2 at the borough complex, 5685 Fairfield Road.
The council’s action was in response to language proposed by the planning commission, which reviewed the chicken coop issue after it was discussed during two previous council meetings.
In July and August, numerous neighbors spoke out or sent letters to the council in support of Katlyn Weimer and Adam Colson, who keep six hens on a half-acre residential property at 8 Fawn Trail.
The pair said they cannot comply with current rules limiting coops to backyards because the house sits at the very rear of the property.
On Tuesday, Weimer said a proposal by the planning commission that would allow relocation of their coop from its current front yard location to a side yard would not work. In that case, she said, the coop would have to be rebuilt atop a septic tank, complicating future maintenance or repairs.
Weimer cited strong support from her neighbors and asked why it matters whether a coop is in the front or backyard.
“The only difference is that a car that drives by also sees them for all of three seconds,” she said.
“What is our goal and who are we trying to please?” Weimer asked.
“I want to keep my chickens. I love them and they are near and dear to my heart,” but “this feels less about that and more about a broken community,” she said.
“I want to live in a borough that is filled with people who take the time to get to know each other” and has “a planning committee who hears them” instead of focusing on “drive-by complaints,” Weimer said.
“Why can’t you let people make their own minds up as long as it doesn’t affect anybody else?” Carr asked his council colleagues. Several audience members responded by saying “amen.”
On the other hand, Mathews read the text of a restriction on his property’s deed stating that “no poultry” or other animals beyond “ordinary household pets” can be kept on the site.
“I don’t know why the borough ever took the action that it did to do something contrary to our deeds,” he said.
The borough’s authority does not extend to deed restrictions, which owners can enforce by filing lawsuits, said borough attorney Zachary Rice.
“It’s a private tool, not a public tool,” he said.
The restriction is in deeds of lots that were part of the original development, known as Charnita, from which the borough arose, Borough Manager David Hazlett said. But not all lots in the borough stem from Charnita, he said.
Mathews said it is “not wise” for ordinances to contradict deed restrictions.
Carr’s response was, “In my estimation, it’s fine.”
Lillard said he agreed, especially when deed restrictions are as old as those linked to Charnita.
Wight asked whether language could be crafted that would protect against chicken coops being placed “willy-nilly” while still leaving some flexibility.
Rice and Hazlett recommended against removing decisions from authorized staff members.
Case-by-case exceptions granted by elected officials can become “somewhat political” and raise questions about “what’s the standard that governs that decision,” Rice said.
In a related matter, Wight noted that proposed ordinance changes relating to accessory building setbacks and home occupation permitting are to be discussed during the next board meeting, set for 7 p.m. on Oct 10 at the borough complex.
Those proposed changes were on the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting, but borough Secretary Gayle Marthers said Adams County planning officials had not yet submitted comments and legal advertising was not yet complete.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.