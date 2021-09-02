Cumberland Township Police Department is searching for this pickup truck in connection with what is believed to be a zucchini tossing on Aug. 26 about 2:05 p.m. in the 700 block of Taneytown Road where the windshield of a tour bus was damaged, according to police. Anyone with information about the truck or incident is asked to contact Cumberland Township Police by calling 717-334-8101.
Cumberland Township Police Department is searching for this pickup truck in connection with what is believed to be a zucchini tossing on Aug. 26 about 2:05 p.m. in the 700 block of Taneytown Road where the windshield of a tour bus was damaged, according to police.
Cumberland Township Police Department is searching for this pickup truck in connection with what is believed to be a zucchini tossing on Aug. 26 about 2:05 p.m. in the 700 block of Taneytown Road where the windshield of a tour bus was damaged, according to police. Anyone with information about the truck or incident is asked to contact Cumberland Township Police by calling 717-334-8101.
Courtesy Cumberland Township Police Department
Cumberland Township Police Department is searching for this pickup truck in connection with what is believed to be a zucchini tossing on Aug. 26 about 2:05 p.m. in the 700 block of Taneytown Road where the windshield of a tour bus was damaged, according to police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.