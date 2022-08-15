Should public employees receive bonuses as a reward for working during the pandemic?
No formal decision was made Thursday night by the Huntington Township supervisors, although discussion was lively and sometimes passionate.
There are nine staffers employed by the municipality, according to Supervisor Mark Leer, who also serves as a township road master. His proposal to recompense taxpayer-funded personnel with pandemic dollars died due to a lack of a second.
“If that’s how you feel about employees, I feel sad,” Leer told board members when no action was taken.
He argued that supervisors were being “stingy” and could not “give employees what they earned.”
Leer suggested rewarding staffers with a one-time bonus, by dipping into the township’s American Rescue Plan Fund.
Currently, the township has about $125,864 in the fund. Federal rescue plan funding must be utilized by 2024 for the first round of money that was allocated to local governments.
Thursday’s regularly-scheduled monthly business meeting marked the second time Leer attempted to remunerate employees for their pandemic efforts. Discussion was held in July, but the matter was tabled pending further review.
This time around, Leer offered paperwork to Chairman Paul Guise and Vice Chairman Jeff King rationalizing his proposal, but to no avail. King wasn’t entirely opposed to the idea, but wanted to limit the scope.
“I feel office staff deserves the bonus because the office remained open,” said King.
He noted the road crew initially had two weeks off in March 2020, when Gov. Tom Wolf issued the original COVID stay-at-home order. Subsequently, the two-person road team alternated shifts.
“They still received full pay,” said King.
Leer voiced frustration about what he feels are misplaced priorities, noting officials have considered utilizing the federal pandemic funds for culverts and pipes. Meanwhile, the employees who came to work during the pandemic are being ignored, he opined.
In addition to the road crew, township staff includes a secretary, a pair of office assistants, and a zoning officer, among other staffers.
There were two additional donation requests on the board’s agenda Thursday: proposals were submitted by Sunnyside Cemetery and Ye Olde Sulphur Spa Historical Society, seeking taxpayer funded donations.
“Why would we give them money when we can’t give our own employees money?” asked Leer.
No motion was made and the matter was tabled until a subsequent business meeting.
The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 allocated $6.15 billion to Pennsylvania counties, metropolitan cities and local governments to support response efforts, offset revenue losses, and address economic challenges.
The five-member York Springs Borough Council voted unanimously in June to dip into the municipality’s pandemic fund to offer $2,000 stipends to a pair of employees.
Recording policy
The board unanimously adopted a new policy governing the recording of municipal meetings. Supervisors’ meetings will be recorded for the “purpose of writing minutes,” Guise said.
After the minutes are finalized by the township secretary, recordings will be “destroyed,” he said.
The policy was briefly discussed at two previous meetings, but no formal action was taken until Thursday evening.
“It was brought to our attention that we needed to take a vote,” said Guise.
Meetings are being recorded with a digital audio recorder. Previously, meetings were not recorded or filmed, although a township resident has been taping meetings with a phone.
More trash talk
Issues remain with refuse hauler Waste Management, which was awarded a contract in March as part of a multi-municipal trash collection pact in the York Springs area.
Missed pick-ups have been reported over the past few months, according to Township Zoning Officer Gus Fridenvalds. However, the issues vary among neighborhoods, and cannot be traced to a specific geographic area.
“It’s a pain, but it’s not a consistent problem,” said Fridenvalds.
Leer suggested taking action if the matter continues to pose a “major issue.” Guise encouraged the township to “stay on top of it.”
Huntington is partnering with neighboring municipalities in the three-year deal that was awarded to Waste Management in March.
School bus concerns
Supervisors voiced concerns about the new Bermudian Springs Middle School campus, and how school buses are entering and exiting the facility.
School safety zones are not being properly utilized by the buses, according to officials, and a meeting with school administrators is being explored.
“It’s an issue,” said Leer. “We were supposed to do something months ago.”
Special appeals
According to Fridenvalds, a specially advertised meeting of the Building Code Board of Appeals for the Adams County Building Officials Association is scheduled Thursday, Aug. 25, at 10 a.m. at the Huntington Township Municipal Headquarters, 750 Trolley Road, York Springs.
The meeting relates to a property owner’s appeal of a zoning code violation in the township, specifically regarding building code regulations.
Per officials, the meeting is open to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.