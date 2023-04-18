The Gettysburg Church of the Brethren (GCOB) is helping make a difference in the community by leasing garden plots.
The community garden, located beside the church parking lot at 1710 Biglerville Road, has 16 separate 20-foot-square garden plots, according to GCOB Steward Charles Bennett.
Thanks to the help of Mary Ann Ryan of the Penn State Extension Office, “GCOB is helping to meet a community need” since the extension’s community garden is “full of tenants” and has no additional openings, Bennett said.
The idea blossomed from discussions in 2022, and Pastor Ed Robbin’s challenge to more fully utilize the church’s facilities, said Bennett. Robbin is now retired.
“Our simple goal is to serve the folks who don’t have available space for a garden,” Bennett said. “Unfortunately, we are aware that some folks within our community may be food insecure and they would benefit from raising their own produce cost effectively. Other folks may desire the garden space for personal enjoyment with vegetable or flower gardening.”
The garden plots cost $30 per year with the lease running from April 1 to March 31, 2024, Bennett said.
“Multiple year leases are possible. That’s important since some folks may want to amend the soil in their plot for improved crop production,” Bennett said.
GCOB established a policy for participation detailing what care and maintenance responsibilities fall to registered gardeners, in addition to other guidelines, said Bennett.
“The Brethren Church is a service geared denomination. We believe that faith and work go hand in hand. By serving our neighbors, we act out our faith and serve God,” said Bennett. “We are blessed to have the available site and we are glad to share it with others as garden plots.”
For those interested in registering, contact GCOB at 717-334-5066 or email info@gettysburgcob.org.
GCOB is installing two donated water tanks from the Keurig – Dr. Pepper Plant in Aspers “to capture rainwater for use by the gardeners,” Bennett said.
Already gardening
Adams County Gleaning Project Coordinator Matthew Moser is one of three plot registrants so far. Moser plans to grow peppers and tomatoes for those in need and educate people on how they can grow their own food.
Peppers and tomatoes are currently what is most needed at the Adams County gleaning project stand located behind the South Central Community Action Programs (SCCAP) building, 153 N. Stratton St., Moser said. The food stand shares a building with the Adams County Food Pantry, he said.
“The gleaning project is geared toward the people of Adams County who are low income or food insecure,” Moser said. “We don’t have income requirements. With food prices going up, we want to make sure we get food out to people who need it most in Adams County.”
The food stand hours are Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., he said.
It is important for people who can afford local produce to continue supporting local farmers through their purchases, Moser said.
Other projects
The community garden is one of four environmental projects this year on the church grounds, with a total of four acres of the 14-acre site to be changed, Bennett said.
On April 22, 200 trees will be planted on Earth Day with the Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay, he said. If interested in volunteering, people can contact the church office at 717-334-5066.
Using grant funds from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection through the Adams County Conservation District, two rain gardens will be created in April and May on the Cumberland Township property, said Bennett.
In October, the Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay will return and convert 2.8 acres of the church’s lawn to flowering meadows, he said.
