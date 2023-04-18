Garden plots available
Adam A. Brown, from left, Matthew Moser, Adams County Gleaning Project coordinator, and Charlie Bennett are readying garden plots at the Gettysburg Church of the Brethren, along the Biglerville Road in Cumberland Township. Brown and Bennett are both stewards at the church. (Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times)

The Gettysburg Church of the Brethren (GCOB) is helping make a difference in the community by leasing garden plots.

The community garden, located beside the church parking lot at 1710 Biglerville Road, has 16 separate 20-foot-square garden plots, according to GCOB Steward Charles Bennett.

Readers may contact Vanessa Sanders at vsanders@gettysburgtimes.com.

