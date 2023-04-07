A man who allegedly stripped off his clothes after a York County police pursuit involving a school bus and a dead deer has been charged with stealing the vehicle in Adams County.
Pennsylvania State Police Wednesday filed one count each of felony theft and misdemeanor criminal mischief against Tony Saunders Jr., 35, according to a magisterial docket. Court documents vary in listing Port Sainte Lucie, Fla., and Steelton as his place of residence.
The criminal mischief charge stemmed from a video camera being ripped from its housing, according to allegations in a probable cause affidavit.
Cash bail on the latest charges was set at $10,000, in addition to $50,000 cash bail on felony fleeing and other charges filed Tuesday in Adams, according to magisterial dockets.
Further cash bail of $100,000 was set on felony fleeing and other charges filed in York County, where Saunders was confined as of Thursday unable to post bail, according to a magisterial docket.
Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Trooper Parker Hoyt was dispatched to Forest Drive in Hamilton Township north of Cross Keys Tuesday about 6:37 a.m., according to Hoyt’s affidavit.
At a residence there, a school bus driver said he had parked the vehicle, owned by Lincoln Bus Group and marked as number 0877, and left it unlocked with the keys inside, according to the affidavit.
Schools warn families
Tuesday morning, the Conewago Valley School, which serves the New Oxford area, issued a warning to families that bus 0877 had been stolen.
“This particular bus should not be picking up any of our students,” read the message from district Director of Safety and Communications Matt Muller.
“This bus is not typically used in a daily pupil transportation route,” according to the message, which also urged anyone who saw the bus to contact police.
Pursuit
About 7:20 a.m. the same day, PSP at Gettysburg received a notification from the Carroll Township Police Department in York County that the bus had been seen heading north on U.S. Route 15, according to the affidavit.
Carroll Township Police tried to stop the vehicle near the Pennsylvania Turnpike, resulting in a pursuit lasting until officers lost sight of the vehicle near the Capital City Mall near Camp Hill, according to the affidavit.
After a search in that area, the bus was found unoccupied, and several witnesses said they saw a man flee across a nearby field, which ultimately led to the arrest, according to the affidavit.
According to a post on the Carroll Township Department’s Crimewatch webpage, the station near Dillsburg received a phone call about 7:10 a.m. Tuesday about the bus theft near Abbottstown.
Officers on patrol followed the bus after seeing it turn north onto U.S. Route 15 from a Giant Food and Rite Aid parking lot, according to the post. It allegedly stopped near the Pennsylvania Turnpike, then “nearly immediately pulled away” and continued north until it “exited the highway and drove over a berm, nearly overturning,” according to the post.
The bus continued on Gettysburg Drive in Lower Allen Township and turned into a neighborhood before the driver allegedly “fled on foot through a wooded area,” according to the post.
Using bystanders’ description of the driver, police searched along railroad tracks before a man allegedly fled on foot through “parking lots and busy traffic areas,” removing his clothes as he ran until he was “apprehended in the nude,” according to the post.
Saunders allegedly “admitted to taking the bus earlier in the day after crashing a BMW vehicle” and said he had placed a dead deer in the back of the bus to drive the deer to his residence” to use “as fertilizer in his garden,” according to the post.
Earlier
Earlier Tuesday, about 12:33 a.m., Pennsylvania State Troopers Ryan Bivens and Alex Loder stopped a black BMW SUV with a Florida plate at Lincoln Way East and South Peters Street in New Oxford, Adams County, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed by Trooper Matthew Duncan.
The previous day, Duncan and Bivens had investigated a burglary in which the complainant gave a description that allegedly matched Saunders and the vehicle, according to Duncan’s affidavit.
When Duncan arrived at the traffic stop, he interviewed Saunders, who sat in the BMW, about the burglary, according to the affidavit.
Saunders “appeared disoriented as he provided discrepancies in his travels,” information in the affidavit alleged.
During the traffic stop, the troopers received a “be on the lookout” request for a suspect in a Rutter’s convenience store theft in Paradise Township, York County, according to the affidavit. Duncan asked Saunders about Rutter’s items in the vehicle, which he allegedly said he obtained from a junkyard, but did know its name or location, according to the affidavit.
“Also observed in the rear of the vehicle was a dog and a dead deer in his trunk,” according to the affidavit.
Duncan asked Saunders to “exit his vehicle to continue speaking with me as Northern York Regional Police Department was en route to my location to speak with Saunders and observe the contents of his vehicle,” according to the affidavit.
As Duncan began opening Saunders’ door, he allegedly “accelerated and sped off,” according to the affidavit.
Two state police vehicles pursued with lights and sirens and were joined by Eastern Adams Regional Police Detective Darryl Keller, according to the affidavit.
Saunders allegedly drove the wrong way in one area before heading south on Hanover Street and “turned off his lights to avoid detection at a high rate of speed,” according to the affidavit.
Allegedly, the BMW “struck a chain link fence” on Locust Lane, drove back through a fence onto Hanover Street, and eventually left Brickyard Road and kept driving in a private field, according to the affidavit.
Saunders allegedly drove “through small treelines before he struck and was unable to maneuver his vehicle over train tracks,” and fled on foot into a “heavily wooded area where he was viewed to have removed his shirt,” according to the affidavit.
At 2:44 a.m., Bivens and Loder saw Saunders, allegedly “now barefoot, running on Route 94 at the York Road intersection,” and pursued him as he allegedly “ran behind the vacant Cross Keys motel and into a heavily wooded area where he avoided apprehension,” according to the affidavit.
Charges
In addition to the new Adams County theft and mischief charges, Saunders was previously charged in York County with one felony count each of fleeing police and receiving stolen property; a misdemeanor account of resisting arrest; and a summary count of reckless driving, according to a docket.
In Adams, he was charged with a felony count of fleeing police; two misdemeanor counts of evading arrest on foot; a misdemeanor count of reckless endangerment; and one summary count each of driving without lights to avoid arrest, disregarding traffic lanes, and trespass by motor vehicle, according to the Adams docket, which identifies Saunders as a resident of Steelton, Pa.
The endangerment charge stems from allegedly driving through the fence and thereby placing the site’s resident in danger, according to Duncan’s criminal complaint.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.