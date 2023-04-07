Tony Saunders

Saunders

A man who allegedly stripped off his clothes after a York County police pursuit involving a school bus and a dead deer has been charged with stealing the vehicle in Adams County.

Pennsylvania State Police Wednesday filed one count each of felony theft and misdemeanor criminal mischief against Tony Saunders Jr., 35, according to a magisterial docket. Court documents vary in listing Port Sainte Lucie, Fla., and Steelton as his place of residence.

 

